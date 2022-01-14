  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

New grants available for hospitality and leisure businesses in West Northamptonshire

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 14th January 2022 08:18
New grants for hospitality and leisure businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire are now available from West Northamptonshire Council.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is open for applications until Monday, 28 February, with grants of between £2,667 and £6,000 offered to eligible businesses, depending on the rateable value of the business premises. 

The scheme aims to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service takes place in  fixed rate-paying premises that trade in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “We want to support as many businesses as possible throughout the pandemic, and we know that hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors were affected by this latest wave, especially over the festive period.”

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, added:  “We continue to do all that we can to secure economic prosperity within West Northamptonshire and rapidly recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Personal care businesses, such as hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo artists are not eligible for an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant, but may be able to apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant until 24 January 2022. 

Following the latest central government guidance published on the 12 January, Gyms and sports businesses are also excluded from the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme, but may also be able to apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant until 24 January 2022.

For information on all current grants and access to the applications portal, please visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/business-grants-covid-19

The Council’s Economy Team also offers free business and employment support to all businesses in the West Northamptonshire area. More information can be found on the Council’s website at  https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/free-business-support

Add your own AMAZing articles
