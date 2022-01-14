Clarification on new isolation rules in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 14th January 2022 15:06

Northamptonshire’s Director of Public Health clarifies new isolation rules and assures LFT availability - as a further 11,364 residents test positive for COVID-19.

From Monday 17 January 2022, people with the coronavirus in England can end their self-isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative with a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) on day five and day six.

The decision has been made after careful consideration of modelling from the UK Health Security Agency and to support essential public services and workforces over the winter.

To ensure release from isolation; the first LFT must be taken no earlier than day five of the self-isolation period, and the second must be taken the following day. If an individual is positive on day five, then a negative test is required on day six and day seven to release from isolation. Or if an individual tests positive on day six, then a negative test is required on days seven and eight, and so on until the end of day ten.

Despite distribution challenges over the festive period, Lateral Flow Tests are once again available to be delivered in a timely manner to your home at Order coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow tests - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) or can be collected at local pharmacies across the county.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Firstly, I want to reassure residents that Lateral Flow Tests are available to all, despite challenges, not in supply but in distribution, over the festive period.

“Secondly I’m issuing an important reminder that if residents test positive with an LFT, to make sure they register the result on the government website: Report a COVID-19 rapid lateral flow test result - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). This is vital in tracking the spread of the virus and in getting the right support to those in need.

“Thirdly, if leaving self-isolation earlier than the full ten-day period, given the official change in isolation guidance down to five full days, it is absolutely crucial that people isolating with COVID-19 wait until they have received two negative rapid lateral flow tests on two consecutive days to ensure the chance of still being infectious is reduced before returning to work or education.

“Those who leave self-isolation on or after day six are also strongly advised to wear face coverings and limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home if they can do so and minimise contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with COVID-19.”

The Omicron variant is spreading fast in Northamptonshire and our coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 population is 1661.4.

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 02-09 January 2022, shows:

· 11,364 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This is an increase of 16% compared with previous week.

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 1661.4 which is significantly lower than the national average (1804.4).

· The highest rates locally are Corby (2025.8) and Kettering (1816.7)

· West Northamptonshire’s rate is 1608.4, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly lower than the national average.

· North Northamptonshire’s rate is 1723.0, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly lower than the national average.

· 13 people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The age group with the most positive cases for both males and females was predominately 20–29-year-olds, followed closely by 30- to 39-year-olds; the 40-49 group also remain high when compared to the previous week.

· Positive cases for both males and females aged 0 to 9 years have increased when compared to the previous week.

· Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ have increased, numbers remain high.

· The latest data shows a total of 161 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 11th January 2022, which represents a 16% increase when compared to the previous week (4th January 2022).

