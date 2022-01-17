Towcester and District Photographic Society in 2022

The essence of our Society continues to be ‘irrespective of starting point, what can we learn and what can we share’. Our current ‘normal’ home is in Silverstone. We made a return in September and hope to be back at the end of January/ beginning of February for our fortnightly in person meetings, once we are over the latest peak infection rates.

Our additional monthly “TCC Extra” session continues, with a rolling quarterly programme of “Camera Club Surgery”, “Bi-Monthly Challenge Review” and “Competition/ Portfolio Readiness”. These speak to every level of photographer and augment the normal variety of external speakers, member presentations, practicals and other sessions. Our current challenge is “Townscape or Cityscape – Day or Night”. The idea is to just have a go at themes that may be outside our particular comfort zone and, by doing so, to understand our cameras better. Shown is part of the selection on our private sharing platform that we will talk about during TDPS Extra.

On 12th January 2021 we were taken on a fascinating journey. Sarah Kelman from Cambridge Camera Club detailed her 2012 transatlantic trip abord her sailing boat with husband, two small children and two crew. Their further adventures northwards through the Caribbean and onwards along the Eastern Seaboard of the USA gave brilliant insights into life in various locations stripped free of any tourist veneer. Her skilled, varied photography showed different techniques and also showcased her immense talent for wildlife photography.

Whilst the Society does not engage in internal competitions, it does actively encourage those who wish to test their work to submit entries for external competitions. It is always instructive to see what is trending/ developing at the moment. We have just submitted our TDPS entry for the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain’s annual club competition – for only the second time after our debut last year. It’s about the taking part ... we’ll find out how we did at the end of January!

We encourage photography trips and have organised a number in the recent past. The following written extract and image was provided by one or our members who attended a workshop with landscape specialist Justin Minns in November 2021. Words and images credit to Kevin Adams.

Kevin Adams

“On the 18th and 19th November 2021 five members of TDPS attended two one-day workshops hosted by Justin Minns. We started our first morning on the River Orwell estuary at Pin Mill with the tide just coming in to reach High tide. Located at Pin Mill is what can only be described as a graveyard for wooden boats of various descriptions. At this location we learnt about shooting with long exposures and how to smooth out the water surface using various filters, including big and little stoppers, along with hints and tips on composure and using live view. We were very lucky with the weather. After lunch we made our way to Dovercourt Lighthouse on the Essex coast. Here the tide was receding, which revealed some nice patterns in the sand. Again, this session was about long exposures and smoothing the sea together with making the clouds appear light and wispy as they moved during the exposures. The next morning at 06.00am we found ourselves at Flatford Mill on the River Stour, famously known as Constable Country. We were here to capture mist on the river and photograph Willy Lotts Cottage from the Haywain and Flatfortd Mill itself. We had some lovely light for the river photographs and my favourite shot of the two days was the two trees bathed in sunlight and reflected in The River Stour. This light only lasted for about five minutes at its most intense, which hopefully is captured in the photograph. Unfortunately by the time we got back to the cottage and mill the sky had clouded over and the magical light had gone. We all thoroughly enjoyed our two days with Justin and would highly recommend Justin’s workshops to anyone wanting to improve their photography.”

Wednesday 9th February 22 @ 19:30 – TOM WAY “The Greater Picture”

Tom Way is a very well-known photographer with international accreditations to his name: www.tomway.co.uk . He is recognised for his powerful and engaging portraiture of African mammals. This presentation will be open to members of the public at a cost of £5. It is scheduled to take place in St Michael’s Church Hall, but we do reserve the option to revert to ZOOM if COVID conditions dictate. Please contact us if you are interested in attending: contact@towcesterphoto.co.uk

This presentation gives a broad overview of Tom’s life as a fine art wildlife photographer. He will demonstrate the various camera settings used to create his preferred style, whilst speaking about the components that he feels are essential in creating evocative wildlife imagery. Tom will outline the importance of print whilst also speaking about how he creates a viable business through photography.

The fully updated club website details our upcoming programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk , demonstrating a range of speakers and events to suit all levels. Indeed, our membership of 48 ranges from beginner to professional and everything between – the focus being on sharing and improvement for all - and challenge for those who want to be competitive.

Occasional snapshots of our monthly challenge themes and upcoming events appear on the Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/

Whether you have an established interest in photography or are starting to think that this may be something for you (on SLR, point-and-shoot or phone), come and join us! Our membership fee (for the year from 1 April) is just £18 per year and we charge just £3 for each session when at St Michael’s Church Room or £3 per external speaker session when on ZOOM, to cover costs.

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/contact.php or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/

Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester & District Photographic Society

