Government gets tough with second home owners

Author: Craig Bees Published: 18th January 2022 10:55

Clampdown on second homeowners’ tax loophole

There is cautionary news for second home owners with last week’s government announcement that those who abuse a tax loophole by claiming their often-empty properties are holiday lets will be forced to pay under new measures.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities says that the changes will target people who take advantage of the system “to avoid paying their fair share” towards local services in popular destinations such as Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District, Suffolk, West Sussex and the Isles of Scilly.

Currently, owners of second homes in England can avoid paying council tax and access small business rates relief by declaring an intention to let the property out to holidaymakers.

However, concerns have been raised that many never actually let their homes, leaving them empty and therefore unfairly benefiting from the tax break.

Following a consultation, the government says it will now bring changes to the tax system, which will mean second homeowners must pay council tax if they are not genuine holiday lets.

From April next year (2023), second homeowners will have to prove holiday lets are being rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year to access small business rates relief, where they meet the criteria.

Holiday let owners will have to provide evidence such as the website or brochure used to advertise the property, letting details and receipts. Properties will also have to be available to be rented out for 140 days a year to qualify for this relief.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said: “The government backs small businesses, including responsible short-term letting, which attracts tourists and brings significant investment to local communities.

“However, we will not stand by and allow people in privileged positions to abuse the system by unfairly claiming tax relief and leaving local people counting the cost.

“The action we are taking will create a fairer system, ensuring that second homeowners are contributing their share to the local services they benefit from.”

In other property news you may have seen that Rightmove’s Christmas period was its busiest ever with buyer demand up 23% compared to the same time a year earlier, showing that the property market remains as buoyant as ever.

