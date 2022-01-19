People urged to Grab a Jab in Northamptonshire as NHS launches week of walk-ins

People of Northamptonshire are being urged to Grab a Jab this week to protect the county from coronavirus as the vaccination booster programme expands to 16- and 17-year-olds.

There are thousands of appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations across the county this week as well as nearly 20 walk-in sites, where no booking is necessary. With more venues offering vaccinations, this means many people are now closer than ever to a vaccination site and getting protected.

This week, as well as all adults, every eligible 16- and 17-year-old can now access their vital booster. Invites are being sent out by the NHS encouraging people in this group to come forward if their second dose was at least three months ago and appointments can be booked via www.nhs.co.uk/covidvaccine, by calling 119, or by finding their nearest walk-in site as soon as they can.

Recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a booster significantly increases protection against the variant.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“We have so far vaccinated over 1.48 million people across the county and this includes over 400,000 boosters*. We know booster jabs are by far the best way of preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and we are therefore really pleased the programme has expanded to offer eligible young people aged 16 and 17 the chance to get boosted and get protected.

“This isn’t just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting your families and communities so we can continue to socialise safely with the people we care about. Having the vaccine significantly reduces the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.”

“Don’t be fooled in to thinking that Omicron is a mild disease. Those who are unvaccinated against COVID are in danger of becoming seriously ill which over the last few weeks has been evident in the number of hospital admissions in Northamptonshire.

“COVID-19 has caused so much disruption. The only way we can move on is to protect each other and that means coming forward and getting your vaccines as soon as you can. Whether that’s your first, second dose or booster – it’s critical to get vaccinated now and complete your course. Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccinefor all the latest details. Your vaccine is waiting for you.”

This week, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service will be at Newlands Shopping Centre Car Park, Gold Street, Kettering, NN16 8JA, on Tuesday 18 January and Wednesday 19 January from 9am to 6pm. Locations will be confirmed for the rest of the week over the coming days and will be published onwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. St Michael and All Angels’ Church on Perry Street in Northampton is open nearly every day this week for appointments and walk-in vaccinations.

Both sites are open for boosters for anyone aged 16 years and above who had their second dose at least three months ago. First and second doses for anyone aged 12 or over and third primary doses (if eligible) are also available.

These sites are in addition to dozens more vaccination sites, being added daily, open across the county for appointments, drop-ins, or both – including in Corby, Thrapston, Northampton, Rushden, Brackley, Towcester, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

A full list of drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. As well as offering the booster jab to everyone who is entitled to one, most drop-in clinics offer first, second and third primary doses to those eligible. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

Chris continues: “We know from new evidence that people who are not vaccinated that get COVID-19 are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those fully vaccinated**. Please don’t take the risk when it comes to your health. Get vaccinated now.”

