Rural community encouraged to take crime prevention measures to deter thieves

Author: Northants Police Published: 20th January 2022 12:59

Members of the rural community are being encouraged to mark their possessions and report any suspicious activity after officers from Northamptonshire Police have seen an increase in thefts across the county.

One of the incidents happened in Welton Road, Barby, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on December 30, 2021, when an outbuilding was broken into and a Kawasaki quadbike stolen from inside.

The suspects are described as two white males, one wearing a baseball cap and high vis tabard, in a Ford Ranger which would have sustained damage during the course of the incident.

The second incident happened on Monday, January 10, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when two males in a silver Volvo saloon attempted to steal a caravan from Valley Road, Brackley.

The third incident happened in High Street, Silverstone, between 3am and 5am on Friday, January 14, when five males in a black BMW estate stole a Bailey Unicorn caravan off a private driveway.

Officers are now urging members of the rural community to consider crime prevention tools such as trackers, CCTV that alerts them to something happening, and hitch and wheel locks, to make access to vehicles extremely difficult and therefore harder to steal.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV regarding any of the incidents above to get in touch. You can do so by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident numbers: 21000756377, 22000017788 and 22000025372

Tips for protecting agricultural equipment and vehicles

Clearly mark equipment and vehicles with your postcode and surname

Don’t store items in isolated or insecure locations

Make a list of all your equipment, including product name, any serial numbers, type and size of component parts, any security features or distinctive marks. Take photos too if you can

At auctions, report any suspicious activity to police – include descriptions and registrations

If you suspect any lots could be stolen, immediately inform the auctioneer and the police

Keep all vehicle paperwork together and secure – not with the vehicle

Log VRNs and chassis numbers, make written descriptions and take photos

Consider using crime prevention products to protect your premises and items

If anyone has any queries regarding their crime prevention then they can contact the Rural Crime Team. For more advice, visit https://www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

