Local News Silverstone Classic 2022 to celebrate the best of British Author: Deborah Tee Published: 24th January 2022 09:18 This summer The Classic will celebrate ‘The Best of British’ both on and off the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit over a fun-packed August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28 August 2022). This summer The Classic will celebrate ‘The Best of British’ both on and off the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit over a fun-packed August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28 August 2022). • Award-winning festival celebrates Britain’s unrivalled motorsport history

• British winners from Monaco to Le Mans in action at Silverstone

• Spotlight on car clubs honouring AC, Austin, Ford and MG special milestones

• Family entertainment provides added excitement over the British Bank Holiday

• Limited number of tickets still available at best value launch prices







Packed grids – often featuring more than 50 legendary icons from yesteryear – will span from the pioneering Bentleys that triumphed at Le Mans back in the 1920s right up to the superfast sports prototypes which were winning the spectacular gallic 24 hour showdown little more than a decade ago.



On top of its many notable successes at Le Mans, Britain has also been at the forefront of crowd-pleasing touring car racing and the gold-standard Classic will pay homage to many of those golden eras with home hero Minis, Lotus Cortinas, Ford Capris and flame-spitting Sierra RS Cosworths all renewing their bumper-bashing rivalries on Silverstone’s hallowed track.



No country has spawned as many F1 World Champions – 10 in total from Hawthorn to Hamilton - and British-based manufacturers have dominated the sport ever since Vanwall took the very first Constructors’ Championship title back in 1958.



Evocative races at The Classic will star many of those flag-waving pace-setters including victorious Coopers, Brabhams, Tyrrells and McLarens as well as much-loved title winners from Lotus and Williams.



Further supporting ‘The Best of British’ theme, many of the car clubs attending this year’s festival will be honouring magical landmarks in British motoring history. Anniversaries with enduring appeal in 2022 include the centenary of the ground-breaking Austin 7 as well as the 60th birthdays of the magical MGB, family favourite Ford Cortina and the idolised Anglo-American AC Cobra muscle car. All were launched to great excitement back in 1962.



Maximising its supercharged new Summer Bank Holiday date, the award-winning Classic will also treat visitors to the very best of traditional British family entertainment with fun-packed festivities included free in the ticket price.



Adding further value and encouraging show-goers to enjoy the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend at The Classic, tickets also provide access to a Best of British live music line-up on all three evenings – this summer’s performers will be announced shortly.



Lots more exciting news in support of The Best of British theme is coming up which will also include the welcome addition of the finest locally-produced artisan produce and quintessential festival foods.



“With nationwide plans to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, we are proud to be celebrating ‘The Best of British’ over the August Bank Holiday at The Classic this summer” enthused Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.



All those wishing to join in the celebrations at Silverstone can still take advantage of buying their tickets at the best prices but are encouraged to do so before the end of the month to beat the price increase that will take effect on February 1st. Three-day tickets are currently available from just £125 with adult daily admission starting from £49. Camping and VIP hospitality are also available.



Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic 2022 give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, now three nights of incredible live music and the vast majority of the fabulous family entertainment and attractions on offer which are being enhanced for 2022. There will also be an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a welcome donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.



Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at:

