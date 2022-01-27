Armed forces get-togethers for advice and comradeship

Serving personnel, veterans and their families are invited for a brew and a chat during the first Armed Forces Community Hub in Daventry next week.

The Armed Forces Community Hubs are going to be run once a month across the county with the first Hub taking place between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, 27 January 2022 at the Daventry New street Community Centre, NN11 4BT.

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Armed Forces Covenant Member Champion and Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, said: “The Hubs will provide a warm and welcoming place where members of the Armed Forces Community - serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and their families can go to for support, advice, and comradeship.

“In a nutshell, we want the Hubs to be a place where someone can drop in for a brew and a chat and to seek advice if needed.”

A range of organisations will be at the Hubs such as Veterans Community Network (VCN) Department of work and pensions (DWP), Veterans UK, Royal British Legion (RBL), to name a few, although these organisations could change due to their commitments.

Along with all the public services in Northamptonshire, WNC has signed the Armed Forces Covenant which puts into writing the community’s duty to support members of the armed forces and their families.