Charity seeks Devices for West Northamptonshire School Children

Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 24th January 2022 10:46

Research suggests four out of five schools with pupils from low-income families do not have enough devices and internet access and according to recent data published by Ofcom, it is estimated that between 1.14m and 1.78m children in total in the UK have no home access to a laptop, desktop or tablet. This equates to around 13,500 children in West Northants who will experience digital poverty.

When it comes to schoolwork a smartphone is not sufficient – but the hard truth is that some families simply cannot afford the most appropriate IT equipment.

During the recent pandemic when schools across the UK were forced to close, families in need were desperate for access to technology to support their children to continue their education from home. TowFood Community Larders in Towcester and Roade were asked by schools for help and managed to get sufficient grant funding to recondition 46 laptops and Chrome books for primary and secondary school pupils in villages in West Northants. Working with the Technology industries within County the charity has been able to recondition computers and get them to the schools to set up for the children to be able to continue their school work at home, but this is only the tip of the iceberg.

We find ourselves once again in a situation when schools are reporting a lack of devices at home continues to form a divide in the classroom therefore the charity are applying their energy and asking local contacts to donate unwanted laptops, desktops or tablets so that they can get these to the children in greatest need and help to level up our communities where everyone can get the best education.

Please donate equipment to your local TowFood or SNVB Volunteer or to Towcester Town Football Supporters Club, 19 Islington Road, Towcester NN12 6AU – Please place in shed in the car park during hours when the club is closed. Team@towfood.org.uk or 01327 636982 ;

donations to https://local giving.org/charity/SNVB/

TowFood Community Larders are a project of SNVB, committee to supporting the Voluntary and Community Sector in South Northamptonshire.

