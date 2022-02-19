  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Paulerspury Players: Alice's Adventures in PantoLand

Author: Alex Wagner Published: 25th January 2022 10:45

Come and support the Paulerspury Players with performance from 16th to 19th February 2022 (half term) with evening performances at 7:30 and the Saturday matinee at 2:30pm. Come and support the Paulerspury Players with performance from 16th to 19th February 2022 (half term) with evening performances at 7:30 and the Saturday matinee at 2:30pm. 

Just over two weeks to go until Paulerspury Players returns after having to miss out last year due to Covid.

 

We are encouraging mask wearing, we’ve reduced the number of seats and will have a one way system to allow for social distancing.

 

Our cast have been working hard to bring you a traditional fun-packed pantomime.  We have a cast featuring old favourites with some new actors along with a very talented group of youngsters who have all been working hard rehearsing since November.

 

Alice’s Adventures in PantoLand has the Alice Characters you would expect including Alice, the Hatter, the March Hare, the Dormouse  , the Tweedles and the nasty Queen of Hearts with Des her sidekick and the mysterious Cheshire Cat.  They are joined by the Dame, the good Fairy and a host of other Panto characters.  Things are disappearing from PantoLand and Alice needs your help to solve the mystery.

 

Come and support us with performance from 16th to 19th February 2022 (half term) with evening performances at 7:30 and the Saturday matinee at 2:30pm.  Your support has allowed us to donate £75,000 to local organisations and charities over the past 34 years. Tickets are on sale at www.paulerspuryplayers.com or by phoning Jo on 01327 811578 or 0845 833 4910.  We look forward to seeing soon!!

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies