Paulerspury Players: Alice's Adventures in PantoLand

Author: Alex Wagner Published: 25th January 2022 10:45

Come and support the Paulerspury Players with performance from 16th to 19th February 2022 (half term) with evening performances at 7:30 and the Saturday matinee at 2:30pm.

Just over two weeks to go until Paulerspury Players returns after having to miss out last year due to Covid.

We are encouraging mask wearing, we’ve reduced the number of seats and will have a one way system to allow for social distancing.

Our cast have been working hard to bring you a traditional fun-packed pantomime. We have a cast featuring old favourites with some new actors along with a very talented group of youngsters who have all been working hard rehearsing since November.

Alice’s Adventures in PantoLand has the Alice Characters you would expect including Alice, the Hatter, the March Hare, the Dormouse , the Tweedles and the nasty Queen of Hearts with Des her sidekick and the mysterious Cheshire Cat. They are joined by the Dame, the good Fairy and a host of other Panto characters. Things are disappearing from PantoLand and Alice needs your help to solve the mystery.

Come and support us with performance from 16th to 19th February 2022 (half term) with evening performances at 7:30 and the Saturday matinee at 2:30pm. Your support has allowed us to donate £75,000 to local organisations and charities over the past 34 years. Tickets are on sale at www.paulerspuryplayers.com or by phoning Jo on 01327 811578 or 0845 833 4910. We look forward to seeing soon!!

