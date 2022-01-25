Tows continue unbeaten start to 2022

A bonus point win against Lutterworth more than deserved as Tows jump two places in the standings

The visitors hit the ground running and after some early pressure in the scrum they powered over to take a seven point lead. An almost immediate response when a driving maul came down on one side of the pitch, the ball spun wide for Cam to score. A penalty soon followed as Tows took the lead for the first time. After Lutterworth had a man in the bin, Young found a gap in midfield against one of the low numbers and burst through to score to make it 15-7. Before the half was over Lutterworth put some decent phases together and scored before Ben Roe kicked another penalty for 18-14 at HT.

In the second half quite early on, Roe was tripped and slotted the subsequent penalty. Alex Parker then got in on the action showing serious wheels to get on the end in broken play to go under the sticks. In the space of a few minutes we then had two off the pitch, Tom Threlfall with a yellow because he loves yellow and then Pete Gowler with a red for what the ref believed was a high and dangerous tackle.

Perhaps with the luxury of a video replay the outcome might have been different but not a lot we can do. The men from Leicestershire capitalised on this and scored a try through the forwards, shortly followed by a penalty and they were turning the screw. But with 14 again, Pepe Nanci made a powerful break and Young finished superbly in the corner for his hat-trick for which he purchased a jug after the match. Rules is rules.

Another flash of the yellow card to substitute prop for Ben Anderson, not entirely sure what for but we were down to 13 again. While Lutterworth were still going all out it was Roe who had the last say in the match from the tee.

The match finished 38-24 and Tows climbed off the bottom of the table. A visit to Market Harborough awaits this week and we are hopeful the good form continues #upthetows

