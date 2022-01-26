  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Most vulnerable children to be supported during spring half-term and Easter

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th January 2022 16:19

Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “With great determination we’ve made funding for free school meals last through the entire pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting vulnerable families once again during the first part of this year.Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “With great determination we’ve made funding for free school meals last through the entire pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting vulnerable families once again during the first part of this year.


The most vulnerable children in West Northamptonshire will once again receive lunch vouchers during the next two school holidays.
 
The scheme will support 9,500 families during the February half-term and the Easter break by providing them with a £15 meal voucher per child per week, to pay for lunch during the three weeks of school holidays.
 
Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “With great determination we’ve made funding for free school meals last through the entire pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting vulnerable families once again during the first part of this year.
 
“But that funding is not inexhaustible, and while we continue to lobby for help for those facing the most challenges, this could be the last time we can offer this kind of support.”
 
Schools are currently being asked to provide lists of eligible families from which WNC will generate individual pupil vouchers that will be returned to schools for distribution.
 
The initial period of voucher distribution will cover the February half-term period only.
 
Schools with the largest number of eligible pupils will receive the vouchers first and the rest in descending order in time for the start of the school holidays next month.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies