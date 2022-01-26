Most vulnerable children to be supported during spring half-term and Easter

Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “With great determination we’ve made funding for free school meals last through the entire pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting vulnerable families once again during the first part of this year.

The most vulnerable children in West Northamptonshire will once again receive lunch vouchers during the next two school holidays.

The scheme will support 9,500 families during the February half-term and the Easter break by providing them with a £15 meal voucher per child per week, to pay for lunch during the three weeks of school holidays.

Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “With great determination we’ve made funding for free school meals last through the entire pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting vulnerable families once again during the first part of this year.

“But that funding is not inexhaustible, and while we continue to lobby for help for those facing the most challenges, this could be the last time we can offer this kind of support.”

Schools are currently being asked to provide lists of eligible families from which WNC will generate individual pupil vouchers that will be returned to schools for distribution.

The initial period of voucher distribution will cover the February half-term period only.

Schools with the largest number of eligible pupils will receive the vouchers first and the rest in descending order in time for the start of the school holidays next month.