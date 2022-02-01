  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Ten years of British Wildlife Photography awards

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st February 2022 09:54
The British Wildlife Photography Awards is proud to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a retrospective touring exhibition. The British Wildlife Photography Awards is proud to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a retrospective touring exhibition.
The British Wildlife Photography Awards is proud to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a retrospective touring exhibition. 

This retrospective looks at the past ten years and, for the first time, will include all the overall winners along with a selection of images including category winners and highly commended images that have made this the exciting and wonderful event it is today.

The competition has captured the imagination of photographers from all over the UK, who collectively have created a unique legacy showcasing British wildlife at its very best and inspired millions with some of the most outstanding wildlife photography in the world.

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “This exhibition is packed full of world-class wildlife photography and is an absolute must-see.

“Our relationship with the natural world is changing and the outstanding work on display will help to remind us all of the importance of looking after our environment and encouraging biodiversity.”

The awards were created to celebrate the talents of both amateur and professional photographers, while simultaneously highlighting the great wealth and diversity of British natural history, raising awareness about British biodiversity, species and habitats, encouraging all ages to discover, explore and help conserve our natural heritage.

Nick Baker, Naturalist and Broadcaster, said: "These images open our eyes to the wonders of our own biodiversity, not just the well loved wildlife in our prime and protected natures reserves, but the common species that share our own immediate patch, perched in our gardens, sliming over our doorsteps or eating our petunias. All have their beauty, their form and their function.”

The exhibition will be showing at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery from January 29 2022 to April 3 2022. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sundays 1pm to 5pm. Admission is free.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies