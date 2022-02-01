NN12

Local News Ten years of British Wildlife Photography awards Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st February 2022 09:54 The British Wildlife Photography Awards is proud to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a retrospective touring exhibition. The British Wildlife Photography Awards is proud to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a retrospective touring exhibition.

This retrospective looks at the past ten years and, for the first time, will include all the overall winners along with a selection of images including category winners and highly commended images that have made this the exciting and wonderful event it is today.



The competition has captured the imagination of photographers from all over the UK, who collectively have created a unique legacy showcasing British wildlife at its very best and inspired millions with some of the most outstanding wildlife photography in the world.



Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “This exhibition is packed full of world-class wildlife photography and is an absolute must-see.



“Our relationship with the natural world is changing and the outstanding work on display will help to remind us all of the importance of looking after our environment and encouraging biodiversity.”



The awards were created to celebrate the talents of both amateur and professional photographers, while simultaneously highlighting the great wealth and diversity of British natural history, raising awareness about British biodiversity, species and habitats, encouraging all ages to discover, explore and help conserve our natural heritage.



Nick Baker, Naturalist and Broadcaster, said: "These images open our eyes to the wonders of our own biodiversity, not just the well loved wildlife in our prime and protected natures reserves, but the common species that share our own immediate patch, perched in our gardens, sliming over our doorsteps or eating our petunias. All have their beauty, their form and their function.”



The exhibition will be showing at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery from January 29 2022 to April 3 2022. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sundays 1pm to 5pm. Admission is free.