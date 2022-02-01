NN12

>

News

>

Local News Selling your home: what to do now Author: Craig Bees Published: 1st February 2022 11:05 Planning your 2022 spring move With 2022 well under way, those of you who are looking to move this year will be interested to know that recent research shows most Towcester buyers and sellers put their home on the market in January and February, sell early spring and plan their move around Easter or just afterwards.



This year an important post-pandemic factor has been a downturn in the supply of readily available tradesmen (building contractors, painters, decorators, electricians and plumbers) which means you will need to start planning now to prevent further delay.



And with that in mind, here with a list of some things to consider if you are thinking of selling your home.



Paint: a new coat of paint on both the interior and exterior of your home will not only freshen up the space but make a good impression on potential buyers, letting them know that the home has been well-taken care of.



Carpets: any carpets more than ten years old may need replacing or at least be professionally cleaned. Not because they are dirty but to bring them back to life when viewers come and see your home. If you are considering changing carpets, try mid-range carpet with top of the range underlay - it's what new home builders do to keep the costs down. A cheaper option but you still give a great impression.



De-clutter: Most of us are guilty of hoarding, and more especially during lockdown and it’s something viewers don't want to see that when they come to your home. So now is as good a time as any to have a deep clean and clear out any clutter or other no longer wanted items. This will save you time later and give you a fresh home for spring. Don’t forget to deep dive into all your rooms not just the main living areas.



Garden: by removing dead branches, sticks and other garden refuse and debris, you will be providing added protection to your garden landscape to protect against any plants getting crushed or damaged by winter winds picking up stray debris. Protecting your garden now will help growth of fresh, beautiful spring blooms.



Up to date home valuation: getting a local Towcester estate agency to do a professional home valuation is vital, as this will not only give you a realistic idea of what to expect in the current local market, but your valuer can also make recommendations on any other things you might do to ensure you get the best price and fast sale for your home.



Why not get started? Contact us on 01327 359164 or contact us by email on towcestersales@bartramandco.co.uk to see how we can help.



Monthly draw: February’s draw is now up and running and with it your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).



How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between February 1 and Thursday February 24 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.



So, if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.



Badby&Farthingstone CC News: With winter indoor nets about to start the club’s AGM is also on the horizon – set for Sunday February 27 (7pm) at the Maltsters pub in Badby.



Until next time.



Craig Bees



Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.