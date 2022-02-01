Towcester Evening WI #ShowTheLove Event

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 1st February 2022 18:13

This Valentine’s Day Towcester Evening WI members are thinking of Green Hearts rather than red ones, as they promote the #ShowTheLove campaign on climate change.

Venue: Sawpits Green, Richmond Road, Towcester NN12 6FT

Date: Monday February 14th 2022

Time: 11am – 12.30pm

Towcester Evening WI, along with many WIs across the country, is taking part in the Climate Coalition’s #ShowTheLove Campaign[1] to highlight the impact of climate change on the people, places and things that we love.

Our WI will be hanging green hearts on the trees on the Green and serving complimentary fresh coffee/tea and cakes and biscuits to members of the public. (Weather permitting.) We will take this opportunity to raise awareness of climate change in a fun way and promoting the need to be mindful of how we treat our planet.





