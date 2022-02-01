  • Bookmark this page

What's On at the Mill this month

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 1st February 2022 18:17
Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty planned for the month of February 2022 - here's what it has lined up for you!
 
  • Tuesday 1 February - Monthly Quiz Night with Ross
  • Thursday 3 February - Open Mic Night with Lewis - first one of 2022!
  • Sunday 13 February - Folk Music with Jenkinson's Folly
  • Friday 18 February - Live Music with Craig (pictured)
  • Thursday 24 February - Live Comedy Night with George Zach & Lindsey Santoro
  • Saturday 26 February - James Bond themed Casino Night

"We're so excited to be able to bring so many fab events back to the Mill now," explained Tap Room Manager, Sam Bonnie. "After two years of interrupted planning we are going full steam ahead for 2022. We have regular events which are on every month, such as our quiz night, open mic night, music and comedy nights, as well as different themed events once a month, such as our fun casino night. Keep an eye out and do come along!"

Details for all the events can be found on the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - some evenings are free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online. 

Sam added, "We also now have regular street food vans here each month, including wood-fired pizzas and gourmet burgers - take a look at our Facebook page or website where you'll find all the details. They're delicious!"
