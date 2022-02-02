  • Bookmark this page

New improvement board role will continue to oversee positive change in county's children's services

Published: 2nd February 2022

A new role to oversee positive change in Children’s Services in Northamptonshire has been created – following improvements over the past year.

The Minister for Children and Families Will Quince has appointed Jenny Coles MBE to the post of Independent Improvement Board chair, which will report on progress and provide assurance to Government.

Starting at the end of January, the role will replace that of Children’s Services Commissioner, which was introduced in the county in November 2018.

The commissioner post has been held by Andrew Christie since October 2019. Last year, Andrew advised Minister Quince that sufficient progress had been demonstrated by Northamptonshire Children’s Trust that the role of commissioner was no longer required.

Cllr Fiona Baker Executive member for Children, Families, Education and Skills, West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Children’s services have continued to grow from strength to strength and it is a real sign of progress that the government felt that a Commissioner was no longer required to oversee the improvements.

“I would like to thank Andrew Christie for all of his hard work and commitment.  Andrew’s knowledge, oversight and his steady pair of hands has helped Children’s Services make improvements and we will continue to work with Jenny Coles MBE to build positively on our improvement journey.

“Jenny brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise and I am looking forward to working with her in her role as chair on the new independent improvement board so that we’re in the best position possible to give our children and young people the best life chances.”



