Young people aged 12 to 15 in Northamptonshire urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Author: NHS Trust Published: 2nd February 2022 12:33

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme is urging everyone eligible to come forward for their vaccinations as soon as they can. This could be for your first or second dose if you are aged 12 or over, or your booster if you are over 16 years of age and your second dose was at least three months ago.

Many 12- to 15-year-olds remain unprotected from COVID-19 in Northamptonshire as the latest figures show that around 41% in the county are yet to have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine*.

Chris said: “We want to see everyone in Northamptonshire kept as safe as possible during this Omicron wave and the best way to gain immunity to COVID-19 is to have the vaccine.”

By getting vaccinated, children and young people can reduce the risk of passing on the infection to members of their family and others they come into contact with. Getting the vaccine also makes it less likely that children and young people will have to put their lives and their educations on hold because of further disruption to schools, hobbies and social events due to the virus.

While most children infected usually have mild symptoms from COVID-19, some do become very sick and some go on to develop more serious symptoms. This includes ‘long COVID’ which has side-effects such as extreme fatigue and weakness. While doctors are still learning about these long-term effects, it is clear that vaccination protects against the damage they can do.

Chris continues: “We have been vaccinating children in school, between the ages of 12 and 15, since September 2021 through our county’s existing school-aged immunisation service and this programme continues as we are now offering this cohort second doses as well as a first dose. A second dose can be accessed if has been at least twelve weeks since a first dose.

“I want to remind parents and guardians that children over 12 years of age can also have their vaccinations outside of school. You can book appointments for your children by visiting www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119.

“There are also plenty of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination sites available across Northamptonshire open to those over the age of 12. These can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Please do check the website and get vaccinated as soon as you can whether that’s at school, by booking an appointment or visiting a drop-in – whatever is most convenient for you.”

There are thousands of bookable appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations across the county this week as well as eighteen walk-in sites, where no prior booking is necessary and a majority of these are available to over 12-year-olds. Full details can be found online atwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

This week, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service will be at Billing Aquadrome on Crow Lane in Northampton from Tuesday 1 February to Sunday 6 February, 9am to 6pm. The site is open for boosters for anyone aged 16 years and above who had their second dose at least three months ago. First and second doses for anyone aged 12 or over, and third primary doses (if eligible) are also available. No prior booking is necessary.

This site is just one of dozens more vaccination sites, being added daily, open across the county for appointments, drop-ins, or both – including in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden, Brackley, Towcester and Wellingborough.

Appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

A full list of drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online atwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

COVID-19 vaccinations for at risk 5- to 11-year-olds

This week, the vaccination programme is rolling out to children aged 5 to 11 years who are considered most at risk from COVID-19. At-risk children in this age group will be offered a first dose of the COVID vaccine in line with advice set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Children will be called for an appointment by their GP if they are offering this service. Alternatively, they may be invited by one of the county’s vaccination hubs at Weavers Medical Centre in Kettering or Kings Heath Vaccination Centre in Northampton. In some instances, children may receive a letter from their hospital consultant if they are newly diagnosed with a relevant condition to ensure that every child is called. Parents and guardians should wait to be contacted by the NHS with further information when it is their child’s turn to get the vaccine.

