Don't be COVID complacent with 193 Northants hospital beds

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 4th February 2022 16:50

“Let’s not be COVID-19 complacent; 193 patients are occupying hospital beds in our county and the virus is still infecting and even reinfecting some residents.” That’s this week’s message from Northamptonshire’s Director of Public Health as admissions rise by around 20% and a further 10,771 residents tested positive, 1085 of which were reinfections.

‘Reinfections’ are a new measurement now appearing in the county’s weekly data surveillance report and are defined as, ‘an infection of COVID- 19 from any of the variants after 90 days from the date of the last positive test.’

All local areas are showing coronavirus case rates to be significantly higher than the national average infection rate per 100,000 population and the Omicron variant continues to be virulent in the county.

Also, the latest hospital data shows a 21.4% increase on the previous week’s number occupying hospital beds in Northamptonshire.

Case numbers have decreased slightly by 4% this week but remain high and the county’s Public Health Team is keen to remind residents of the importance of continuing to be COVID cautious and carry out protective measures in daily their daily activities.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Covid-19 rates in Northamptonshire remain concerningly high and there are still many people falling seriously ill with the virus – particularly in the unvaccinated population. It’s vitally important that we remain cautious and play our part to reduce the spread of the virus. The vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 to I urge you to get the jab, whether it is the first, second or booster dose – it is not too late.

“We should all continue to protect ourselves and others; get vaccinated and get your booster dose, consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces, let fresh air in if you meet indoors. meeting outdoors is safer, get tested and self-isolate if required.”

The Public Health team wouild also like to remind residents that 16 and 17 year olds can now book a booster dose online. Parents and guardians of people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 between 12 to 15 years old, or those living with people at higher risk, will also be contacted to book a booster.

Also, please remember that the rules have now changed and you can stop self-isolating at the start of day 6 if you get 2 negative rapid lateral flow test results on days 5 and 6 and do not have a temperature. Tests must be at least 24 hours apart. If either test is positive, wait 24 hours before testing again.

FACT CHECK:

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 24 -30th January 2022, shows:

· 10,771 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This is an increase of 4% compared with the previous week. Of this number, 1085 were reinfection cases.

· The most recent week’s reinfection total represents a 2% increase compared to the week prior, but the rate is 16% higher than the total for the week of 27th December 2021.

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 1502.4 which is statistically significantly higher than the national average (1101.4).

· The highest rates locally are Northampton (1754.2) and Corby (1679.6).

· West Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 1557.3, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· North Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 1438.4, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· 13 people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The age group with the most positive cases was predominately 30–39-year-olds, particularly in females (531), to (293) males.

· 10–19-year-olds and 40–49-year-olds also had high numbers of positive cases in both males and females when compared to the previous week.

· Age Groups 10-19 and 0 to 9 years have shown the highest increases when compared to the previous week.

· Over the last four-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 70+ increased by 4%, however the total represents a decrease of 13% on last week’s figures.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.