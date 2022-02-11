NN12

>

News

>

Local News Changes at the Farmers Market Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th February 2022 17:55 The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th February 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, with a few changes expected in the near future. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th February 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, with a few changes expected in the near future.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th February 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, with a few changes expected in the near future.



While our alcohol sellers have had to stop coming to our market, and now Nutcellars have also had to leave us too, this means we can now invite a few additional stall holders to attend.



We expect to have at least 3 new stalls over the coming couple of months, adding to the range of products available at the market, and further details will be available once the details are known.



Our hot food caterers, Pitstop, plan to be there, helping to keep customers fuelled up, and the Curry Man is expected to return too.



Our recycle business, The Green Machine, will also be with us once again, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to Covid measures.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th February 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, with a few changes expected in the near future.While our alcohol sellers have had to stop coming to our market, and now Nutcellars have also had to leave us too, this means we can now invite a few additional stall holders to attend.We expect to have at least 3 new stalls over the coming couple of months, adding to the range of products available at the market, and further details will be available once the details are known.Our hot food caterers, Pitstop, plan to be there, helping to keep customers fuelled up, and the Curry Man is expected to return too.Our recycle business, The Green Machine, will also be with us once again, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to Covid measures.For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.