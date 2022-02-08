West Northamptonshire celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Nearly 100 apprentices are currently employed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) as the UK celebrates National Apprenticeship Week.

The week is a chance for businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 is 'build the future'; reflecting on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills.

Alicia Fergusson completed a Level 3 Business Administrator Apprenticeship in November 2021 which helped her win a permanent full-time position as Personal Assistant in the Chief Executive’s office.

She said: “My apprenticeship was a great balance of on-the-job experience while working towards something I know employers will respect.

“I had some great support which really brought out the best of my skills, it helped me do my job better and opened up a whole range of options for my future career."

WNC currently has 96 apprentices on its books, 20 per cent of which have completed their apprenticeship and have stayed at the council.

Roles occupied by apprentices range from social workers and teachers to departmental managers and senior leaders.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families and education, said: “The world is a rapidly changing place and apprenticeships are a great way for employers to nurture future talent, grow from within and maintain a relevant and capable work force."

With no upper age limit to becoming an apprentice, an increasing number of people aged over 16 are favouring apprenticeships as a way of studying towards a formal qualification while working.