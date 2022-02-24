West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet to consider final 2022-23 Budget and medium-term financial plan

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has today published its final 2022-23 budget and medium-term financial plan proposals.

The Cabinet will consider the budget at its meeting next week for recommendation to the full Council meeting on 24 February 2022.

WNC provides a range of services to residents, businesses and other organisations and stakeholders across the area including care to vulnerable adults and children, education, the collection and disposal of waste, household waste recycling, leisure and community wellbeing, highways, planning, economic development, housing and support for the homeless.

The proposed budget includes the following financial plans:

Revenue Budget 2022-23

Dedicated Schools Grant Budget 2022-23

Public Health Grant 2022-23

Medium Term Financial Plan 2022-23 to 2025-26

Capital Programme 2022-23 to 2025-26

The 2022-23 net revenue budget totals £342.2 million*, and includes £19.3 million of efficiencies through planned improvements in productivity, and additional income generation.

The budget proposes a core average Council Tax increase of 1.99 per cent which is to be used to provide additional investment in some services as well as maintaining and protecting all other local service provision.

The budget also proposes that the allowable Council Tax social care precept increase of 1 per cent is utilised to further invest in adult social care services.

The combined total is an average increase of 2.99 per cent on the Council Tax calculated for the West Northamptonshire area.

This would represent an average increase on a Band D property across the area of £46.84 per year or £0.90p per week.

The Council Tax increase and growth in properties across the area will contribute around £9.77million to the funding of the rising costs of providing core statutory services, such as adults and children’s social care, as well as providing additional resources to improve the quality of service provision within West Northamptonshire, including the following areas:

Additional investment in the Highways service

Additional investment in Refuse and Recycling

The promotion of bus services

Investment to drive forward the sustainability/green agenda

Participation in the National Graduate Development Programme

Investment in Young Driver Training

Investment in the Flood Service

The budget has been subject to continuous internal due diligence, a scrutiny process with review, comment and exploration of proposals by the Corporate Overview and Scrutiny Committee and incorporates feedback from the budget consultation which ran for a period of six weeks.

The consultation enabled residents, businesses, local partners and other stakeholders to review and provide feedback to the budget proposals and financial plans.

Full details of the changes between the draft and final budget are set out within the report and appendices being considered by Cabinet.

Cllr Malcom Longley, WNC's Cabinet Member for finance said: “This is a balanced budget achieved in very challenging circumstances. Following a thorough and robust assessment of risks, issues and opportunities using the latest available information, the Council has a sound financial plan to deliver its vision and priority objectives.

"Whilst we are tackling the national issue of rising inflation and the impacts of Covid-19, we are also addressing the increased costs and local demand for our services.

"Within the plans we are proposing an average Council Tax increase that is significantly below the current level of inflation.

"This budget will ensure we continue to meet our statutory duties, can invest in a number of services and protect all other existing service levels.

"To ensure the budget supports the forecast growth in demand led services, we have undertaken a detailed analysis of in-year and predicted demand. This budget will enable us to prioritise and earmark resources so we can continue to provide support to the most vulnerable in our local community in the most cost-effective way possible, such as our Council Tax Reduction Scheme, which will give greater support for Care Leavers and War Widows.

"It is clear we face a challenging medium term financial position. This emphasises the importance of the ongoing work across our council to reshape and continually improve processes and ways of working so we can reduce the cost-of-service provision, improve the quality of services to our local residents, improve the efficiency of the way we deliver our services, protect against service reductions and to balance future years’ budgets.

“The creation of a new Council has presented a number of opportunities, including financial benefits from economies of scale, the consolidation of contracts and assets and the redesign of processes.

"We have worked hard to stabilise the finances, systems, structures and processes to create a well-informed foundation for making these changes and will continue to identify and take advantage of further opportunities.

"However, there remains a significant amount of financial risk, such as the nationally recognised budget pressures for local government, not only from the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on costs and income, but also from demand led and other cost pressures which pre-date the pandemic, or those that have emerged as the lasting legacy of some of the pandemic effects.

"The contingency fund will help us to mitigate against potential uncertainties and the use of one-off funding will enable us to fund one-off pressures, invest to save schemes, time limited projects or to deal with the continued response to the pandemic.”