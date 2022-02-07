West Northamptonshire Council publishes a balanced 2022-23 Housing Revenue Account final budget and medium-term financial plan

Councillor Malcolm Longley. Cabinet Member for Finance said: “This budget will help to deliver the Council’s Corporate Plan, particularly in providing good quality and affordable homes and the provision of well-maintained carbon neutral homes.

West Northants Council (WNC) has published its 2022-23 Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Final Budget and Medium-Term Financial Plan in advance of it being considered at Full Council on 24 February.

Local housing authorities are required to keep an HRA. The HRA is WNC’s landlord services function and reflects a statutory obligation to account separately for local authority housing provision.

The HRA budget proposes £56 million expenditure for 2022-23 and sets out the future years’ projections to 2026-27. The proposals include a rent increase of 4.1 per cent which is in line with the maximum limit set by government and will increase the average rent from £93.66 to £97.50 per week.

The rent increase will contribute approximately £2.2 million per annum which, whilst incorporating the decarbonisation agenda, will be invested in existing housing stock and contribute to funding a significant new build programme to increase the local housing supply for new council houses. This will ensure the council can maintain and protect levels of service provision and ensure the future sustainability of the HRA.

Within the budget, the HRA Capital Programme accounts for all capital expenditure on council housing, estate shops and garage sites.

The key features of the proposed final budget include:

A balanced revenue budget achieved in challenging circumstances

Investment of £28 million within the Capital Programme to maintain and improve existing housing stock and conduct further decarbonisation works

Investment within the Capital Programme of £42 million to build up to 200 new homes each year

Unavoidable growth of £1.78 million to protect existing service levels and ensure no reductions in services

Implementation of an average rent increase of £3.84 per week from 4th April 2022 and increases of 3.1 per cent from service charges to enable continued reinvestment of housing provision

An increase of 3.1 per cent in average garage rent in line with the September Consumer Price Index (CPI)

An average maximum rent increase of 4.1 per cent per dwelling, in line with the legislation and the government’s national rent standard, which will take effect from 4th April 2022

Councillor Malcolm Longley. Cabinet Member for Finance said: “This budget will help to deliver the Council’s Corporate Plan, particularly in providing good quality and affordable homes and the provision of well-maintained carbon neutral homes.

"The increase in dwelling rents is essential to ensure the continuing investment in high-quality housing service for our tenants.

"The proposed budget will help us to meet local housing needs and support the delivery of a new evidence-based housing strategy that is currently being developed with input from key stakeholders.

"The housing strategy will aim to: help support residents and communities to recover from the impact of the pandemic, work to create sustainable homes and vibrant places to live, reduce homelessness and support these and other vulnerable households to lead safe, independent and active lives, improve the quality, standard and safety of housing in West Northants, improve services for our tenants, and deliver a council house building programme as part of a wider affordable housing delivery programme.

"We have prepared the budget using the latest service intelligence and financial information available. It incorporates prudent estimates and financial assumptions, particularly addressing the risk of increases in National Insurance contributions and other inflation pressures.

"Given the ongoing demand for housing, it provides important investment for both existing and new housing, whilst providing the opportunity to set a balanced budget without the need for service reductions."

The budget was subject to a six-week consultation period inviting feedback from the public, partners and other stakeholders. The majority of respondents agreed with the rental increase of 4.1 per cent and the garage rental increases of 3.1 per cent. However, the majority of respondents were not in favour of the service charge increase.