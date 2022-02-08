NN12

Local News Six Nations and Valentine's Day at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 8th February 2022 10:21 February is the month that brings us the start of the Six Nations and also Valentine's Day - and Towcester Mill Brewery has offers to celebrate both!

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will battle it out for the Six Nations crown over the next six weeks, and it's the first time the Mill has been able to show the games since February 2020. "We are so excited to be able to show the live rugby here once again," explained director, John Evans. "We're all set up in the Steam Room on the first floor where there's plenty of room and a great atmosphere!"

To celebrate the Six Nations the Mill has two offers on: Four pint pitchers of Crooked Hooker for £12.50 - available in the Tap Room during England games only, perfect for sharing

10% off Mixed Six cases which include 12 x 500ml bottles of Towcester Mill beer, available online or in the Bottle Shop for the duration of the Six Nations, until 19 March. If rugby's not your thing then maybe you're looking for a special gift for a special someone for this year's Valentine's Day? "If you know someone who's a beer lover then why not treat them to our award-winning beer this year," added John. "As well as our usual gift packs and special offer on our Mixed Six cases, we can also get them delivered for you actually on Valentine's Day! We've also reduced the price of our 70cl bottle of Watermeadow Gin - down to £35 - so if your special someone is a gin lover then this could well be the answer!"

The Mill's Bottle Shop is open six days a week 12pm-5pm and has lots of gift ideas in-store. It also offers a Click & Collect service and local deliveries every Thursday as well as an additional delivery service this Monday, 14 February 2022.

The Mill's Bottle Shop is open six days a week 12pm-5pm and has lots of gift ideas in-store. It also offers a Click & Collect service and local deliveries every Thursday as well as an additional delivery service this Monday, 14 February 2022.

www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk