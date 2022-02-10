Hopes high for a summer of double celebrations over city status bid and Queen’s jubilee

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 10th February 2022 09:02

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Her Majesty the Queen has visited our county on many occasions, and with so many historic Royal connections locally, we know that residents are keen to ensure that we really celebrate the jubilee, so we’re delighted to be working with partners including the Lord Lieutenant, Delapre Abbey and many community groups to shape an exciting weekend of platinum jubilee activities.

Communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get involved in a bank holiday bonanza of special events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

And fingers are crossed that this June's festivities will be cause for double celebrations as they coincide with the eagerly-anticipated outcome of Northampton’s bid for city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.

Plans are under way to organise a packed weekend of activities across West Northamptonshire from 2 to 5 June, including official beacon-lighting ceremonies on Bank Holiday Thursday, a countywide jubilee pageant through Northampton on the Saturday and a Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey on the Sunday.

“Following the challenges we’ve faced over the last two summers, this is a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together for a summer of festivities. And we’re hoping there’ll be cause for double celebrations if we’re also successful in our bid for city status, which continues to receive fantastic support from our residents.”

Towns, parishes and communities countywide are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s jubilee celebrations, from lighting beacons and hosting street parties and big lunches to planting commemorative trees in their neighbourhoods.

Local community and voluntary groups can also apply for a series of grants to help fund arts and sport projects commemorating the jubilee, including Arts Council England’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund and Sport England’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund. In addition, initiatives including The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting project will create a lasting reminder of The Queen’s Jubilee.

This week marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was proclaimed monarch following the death of her father George VI on 6 February 1952, with Her Majesty going on to become our nation’s longest-serving monarch.

Further information on the jubilee arrangements will be confirmed in the coming months. To keep updated, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/queensjubilee

