Northamptonshire Police is #StandingUpForHangingUp

Author: Northants Police Published: 14th February 2022 12:29

Hang up - that is the simple message to those who are tempted to use their mobile phones when behind the wheel on the UK’s road network.

Northamptonshire Police is #StandingUpForHangingUp as part of a three-week National Policing Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) campaign to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the road.

This campaign, which runs until Sunday, February 27, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of using a mobile phone whilst driving, which can increase the chances of being involved in a fatal or serious collision.

Using a mobile phone behind the wheel is one of the main contributors and is one of the fatal four driving offences alongside drink and drug driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Most drivers would never dream of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, yet research has shown that drivers using a phone – whether handheld or hands free – are impaired to the same degree of a drink driver.

Research has also shown that drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a collision, are far less likely to notice and react to hazards, take much longer to react to any hazards they do see, show poor lane discipline, and speed choices.

PC Dave Lee of the Force’s Safer Roads Team said: “It’s important to remember that although most drivers don’t break the law, more needs to be done to make mobile phone use in vehicles as socially unacceptable as drink and drug driving.

“Whether it’s texting, checking messages, scrolling through music, or using hands free for that matter, using your mobile phone whilst driving not only puts you in danger but other road users too.

“We take year-round action against drivers who interact with their devices while on the move, however for the next three weeks we are putting a particular focus on cracking down on those committing this type of offence.

“Nothing is so important that it can’t wait so ask yourself – is checking your mobile worth risking your life or the lives of others? Driving needs your full attention, so please take responsibility for your personal safety on the roads and hang up!”

By law, the only time you can use a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving is to call 999 in an emergency.

Otherwise, you must be safely parked with your vehicle’s engine switched off – this does not include being stopped in traffic or waiting at traffic lights.

Read more about mobile phone offences and penalties here: www.gov.uk/using-mobile-phones-when-driving-the-law


