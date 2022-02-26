New expressions of interest sought to take on the running of St James Library

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic St James Library has yet to reopen. West Northamptonshire Council is keen to find a suitable group to ensure that the local community continues to benefit from a library service in addition to the 15 libraries across the district that form our statutory service.

West Northamptonshire Council is therefore appealing to the community to seek new expressions of interest to take on the running of St James Library as a Community Managed Library, under an agreed service level agreement. The offer is as follows:

The Council will provide and maintain:

Access to the Library Management System in order to run a public library lending system as part of the countywide library offer, enabling customers to borrow and return stock at any library

One public PC providing internet access for the public via the People’s Network

Self Service Kiosk

Book stock on the day of transfer and an ongoing supply of new stock, which remains the property of the Council

Training and ongoing support for volunteers and staff running the Community Library though 2 Community Managed Library Co-Ordinators The Community Managed Library will need:

To cover the costs of leasing the library premises, or provide alternative premises

All staffing and or volunteers to provide at least 12 opening hours a week

Cllr Adam Brown, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Leisure and Housing and Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “Libraries provide important services for local people and continue to be a valued hub within our communities.



“The last couple of years have been difficult for many – particularly community groups who have seen demand for their services increase as a result of the pandemic, however we hope that this unique opportunity will spark interest and enable the local community to continue to benefit from a dedicated library service.”

Anyone interested in exploring the offer further is asked to submit an Expression of Interest by email to Feedback.LibraryPlus@Westnorthants.gov.uk by 5pm on Friday 26th February 2022.