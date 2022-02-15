Bamboo home and garden warning

Author: Craig Bees Published: 15th February 2022 12:12

Bamboo damage cost one family over £100,000.

Regular readers of this column will already know about the dangers posed by Japanese Knotweed to homeowners. Staying on that theme this week I will alert you to the similar problems bamboo, a fairly common plant these days in many gardens, can also cause.

Just how bad this can be was discovered to their cost by a family in Hampshire whose neighbour’s bamboo plant spread underground and came up from under the concrete floor of their four-bedroom house.

The bamboo invaded the ground beneath the home to emerge in the living room, study, hall and kitchen, resulting in the entire ground floor of the property being dug up in repairs costing more £100,000.

In this instance the increasingly popular plant travelled across the boundary between the two houses and under the concrete ground floor slab of the entire house, before penetrating the floor. The plant had also begun to grow up through the cavity walls of the property which, if left untreated, would eventually have forced the wall apart.

This is the worst case of bamboo encroachment ever seen in the UK by Environet UK, who carried out the removal works.

Bamboo roots can travel more than 30ft with running bamboo the potential to be even more damaging to property than Japanese knotweed, with similar abilities to push through brickwork, drains, cavity walls, patios and exploit cracks or weaknesses in concrete.

Most species of bamboo are invasive if left unchecked, with the ‘running’ varieties causing particular problems by sending out long lateral shoots beneath the ground to emerge in neighbouring gardens and beneath fences, patios, sheds and homes.

All types of bamboo have large underground root and rhizome systems and some common varieties can easily reach heights of five metres.

Nic Seal, founder and MD of Environet UK, said: “This is the worst case of bamboo encroachment and damage to property I’ve ever seen in this country. Through no fault of their own, the homeowners have suffered significant financial cost, stress and inconvenience, being required to vacate their home for several months.

“Most bamboos are invasive if planted directly into the ground and left to their own devices, but not many buyers know this on purchase. The plant would be a good deal less popular if people realised that within a few years they could be dealing with an extensive infestation that can spread across boundaries into neighbouring properties resulting in costly legal disputes and serious damage to homes.

“Once it’s established, the only way to deal with it decisively is to excavate the root ball and dig every long rhizome out of the ground. Anyone considering planting bamboo should think twice and, if you already have it growing in your garden, take action now to ensure it’s properly contained.”

A survey of over 2,000 people carried out by Environet in conjunction with YouGov in 2021 showed that only 11% of respondents would refrain from planting bamboo because of the damage it can cause to buildings, patios and driveways, suggesting awareness of the risks is still relatively low.

Dr Peter Fitzsimons of the Property Care Association (PCA), a trade body representing invasive weed control contractors and consultants, commented: “Bamboos are a remarkably large, diverse family of ‘woody’ grasses of commercial importance in their native range perhaps most famous for being the favourite food of pandas. But it is becoming clear that, in the UK, they possess all the characteristics of an alien invasive species; fast-spreading, dominating native vegetation and resistant to natural predators such as insects or fungi. We have been calling for some time for the many species of bamboo to be added to Schedule 9 of the Wildlife & Countryside Act to enable effective regulation.”

Homeowners, you have been warned.

Monthly draw : still time to enter February’s draw and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter : every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between February 1 and Thursday February 24 2022 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So, if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Badby&Farthingstone CC News: With winter indoor nets about to start the club’s AGM is later this month Sunday February 27 2022 (7pm) at the Maltsters pub in Badby.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.