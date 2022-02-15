School admission arrangements to change in West Northants

The arrangements for applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire are set to change in new plans being presented before Cabinet tonight.

Among the proposed changes is the extension of the application closing deadline, from 5pm to midnight on the closing date.

This means parents and carers will be able to apply up until 12 midnight on the closing dates for both Primary and Secondary applications, making the process easier and fairer for families.

The Published Admission Number (PAN) - the number of pupils a school can admit into each relevant age group, is also set to change for some schools.

This is to ensure that reductions in places are on a planned basis enabling the schools to set appropriate budgets and plan around anticipated numbers.

West Northamptonshire cabinet member for Children’s Services, Councillor Fiona Baker, said: “The changes to the School Admissions process will not only benefit parents and schools - but most importantly, children.

“Since 98% of applications are now made online, the imposition of a cut-off part-way through the day no longer makes sense - particularly for parents who are working and may struggle to meet the deadline.

“The extension means that it will be easier for families to submit their application in good time before the deadline giving them the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school.”

Each year, all local authorities must formulate and publish a scheme to co­ordinate school admissions for all publicly funded schools within their area. Applications will be processed in accordance with the timetables set out in these schemes.

To find out more about the school admission application process in West Northamptonshire, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.