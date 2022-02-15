Tows edge Oadby for bonus point win

Author: Jim Wallis Published: 15th February 2022 19:06

Two of them converted by Ben Roe Two of them converted by Ben Roe

Towcestrians edged out Oadby in this see-saw wind dominated game, coming through with a bonus point win in front of a packed Vice Presidents day crowd

A dream start by Tows, playing with a hefty wind at their backs, saw them 19 points up after fifteen minutes, playing open expansive rugby and scoring three quick tries, young debutant Callum Millard at full-back heavily involved, a brace from Cam Young before centre Pepe Nanci went over, two of them converted by Ben Roe, Oadby Wyggs then settled into the headwind and looked to establish some territory and possession in the game, a quick front of the line out throw catching Tows napping to claim their first try, converted well by the visitors no.10 to close the gap, both sides then creating opportunities and line breaks in a fast flowing game, Callum Jones roaming in the loose with ball in hand on his 100th cap, and it was Tows who finished the half with a penalty from Roe, to turn around 22 - 7 ahead

With the strong wind now at Oadby's back it was Tows turn to defend, the visitors heavy pack starting to exert pressure at scrum time, using the wind to kick into the corner and put Tows back on their own line, Oadby converting this pressure into a seven point score and kicking a penalty shortly after, Tows not helping themselves with some unnecessary backchat.

The visitors went ahead for the first time with 15 minutes to go, again following gains from their forwards initially, for a 22 - 26 score line, roared on by the crowd Tows worked their way downfield, a break from fly-half Alex Parker, being held up just short, it was veteran centre Pepe Nanci on hand to collect the ball and crash over for Tows to regain the lead 27 - 26, Oadby threw everything at Tows for the last few minutes, going through multiple phases, Tows defence holding out for a hard fought win. Callum Millard, making the most of his debut, picking up man of the match.

This Saturday coming Tows are in league action again away at Old Northamptonians

Tows 2nd XV beat Milton Keynes 50 - 10

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.