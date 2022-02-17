  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Communities across West Northants urged to prepare for Storm Eunice

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 17th February 2022 20:06

A Met Office Amber Warning is in place across Northamptonshire for tomorrow (Friday), with the potential for strong gusts to cause travel disruption and damage to buildings.


Communities across West Northants are urged to be prepared for very strong winds and rain as Storm Eunice arrives in the area later tonight.

A Met Office Amber Warning is in place across Northamptonshire for tomorrow (Friday), with the potential for strong gusts to cause travel disruption and damage to buildings.

Residents are advised to travel only if they need to and if they do go out, to take extra care driving, be cautious when passing high-sided vehicles on open roads and be aware of possible debris on the roads.

Loose items in gardens such as furniture, toys, trampolines, should be made secure or stored to stop them from getting blown away or damaged.

Residents are also encouraged to check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours during the severe weather.

Due to the high winds, Northampton Market will be closed tomorrow, as there are concerns that stalls may be damaged and pose a risk to public and trader safety in case of flying debris and stock. 

Residents are also asked to only visit their household waste recycling centres if necessary to do so and to also be aware that sites may need to close at short notice for health and safety reasons.

Find out more about preparing for severe weather on West Northamptonshire Council’s website.  


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies