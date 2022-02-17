Communities across West Northants urged to prepare for Storm Eunice

Communities across West Northants are urged to be prepared for very strong winds and rain as Storm Eunice arrives in the area later tonight.

A Met Office Amber Warning is in place across Northamptonshire for tomorrow (Friday), with the potential for strong gusts to cause travel disruption and damage to buildings.

Residents are advised to travel only if they need to and if they do go out, to take extra care driving, be cautious when passing high-sided vehicles on open roads and be aware of possible debris on the roads.

Loose items in gardens such as furniture, toys, trampolines, should be made secure or stored to stop them from getting blown away or damaged.

Residents are also encouraged to check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours during the severe weather.



Due to the high winds, Northampton Market will be closed tomorrow, as there are concerns that stalls may be damaged and pose a risk to public and trader safety in case of flying debris and stock.

Residents are also asked to only visit their household waste recycling centres if necessary to do so and to also be aware that sites may need to close at short notice for health and safety reasons.

Find out more about preparing for severe weather on West Northamptonshire Council’s website.