Sawpits Green success for TEWI

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 18th February 2022 09:23

On Valentine’s Day 2022 Towcester Evening WI members festooned Sawpits Green in Towcester with Green Hearts rather than red ones, as they promoted the #ShowTheLove campaign on climate change.

Green hearts were hung on the trees on the Green and complimentary fresh drinks and cakes and biscuits were served to members of the public whilst raising awareness of climate change in a fun way and promoting the need to be mindful of how we treat our planet.

Among those joining us was our Chairman of Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs, Anne Rodwell.

Towcester Community Food also had a stall alongside the WI to promote the importance of tackling food waste.


