  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Storm Eunice update

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 18th February 2022 10:32

The current winds across West Northants are expected to get stronger by early this afternoon, so please stay cautious and do not travel today unless really necessary.

 


The current winds across West Northants are expected to get stronger by early this afternoon, so please stay cautious and do not travel today unless really necessary.  

   We are expecting disruption today and a multi-agency response is under way to prepare for this. 

  • For dangerous/fallen trees, debris on the road or damaged buildings, call 999 if an emergency and life threatening or call 101. You can also report online anything that’s not an immediate danger via Street Doctor on our website
      
  • For power cuts, please call 105 
      
  • If you do need to travel, please take extra care, be cautious when passing high-sided vehicles on open roads, try to stick to main roads and be aware of unexpected debris around corners. 
     
  • Secure or store away loose items in your garden to stop them from getting blown away or damaged.  
     
  • Check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours   
  • Northampton, Brackley and Daventry markets are closed today.
     
  • Waste collections are currently running as normal, however please avoid visiting the household waste recycling centres unless necessary. 
     
  • Brixworth country park is closed – if you are visiting our other local parks please keep away from heavily wooded areas and stick to the main paths.
     
  • Mobile covid vaccination units are not taking place today
     
  • Our severe weather protocol has been triggered - if you know someone sleeping rough who needs accommodation, please advise them to call 0300 126 7000  

Our strong winds and storms page provides more information about preparing for severe weather. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies