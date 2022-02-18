NN12

Storm Eunice update Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 18th February 2022 10:32

The current winds across West Northants are expected to get stronger by early this afternoon, so please stay cautious and do not travel today unless really necessary. We are expecting disruption today and a multi-agency response is under way to prepare for this. For dangerous/fallen trees, debris on the road or damaged buildings, call 999 if an emergency and life threatening or call 101. You can also report online anything that’s not an immediate danger via Street Doctor on our website .



For power cuts, please call 105



If you do need to travel, please take extra care, be cautious when passing high-sided vehicles on open roads, try to stick to main roads and be aware of unexpected debris around corners.



Secure or store away loose items in your garden to stop them from getting blown away or damaged.



Check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours Northampton, Brackley and Daventry markets are closed today.



Waste collections are currently running as normal, however please avoid visiting the household waste recycling centres unless necessary.



Brixworth country park is closed – if you are visiting our other local parks please keep away from heavily wooded areas and stick to the main paths.



Mobile covid vaccination units are not taking place today



Our severe weather protocol has been triggered - if you know someone sleeping rough who needs accommodation, please advise them to call 0300 126 7000 Our strong winds and storms page provides more information about preparing for severe weather.

