The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Whittlebury Park Golf Course awarded Championship Venue status

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 21st February 2022 10:00
Whittlebury Park Golf Course, which was recently announced an England Golf Awards finalist in the Tournament Venue of the Year category, achieved the accreditation following its successful hosting of the England Golf Open Championship for Golfers with a Disability earlier this year
 

Whittlebury Park Golf Course, a 36-hole Championship course situated in the beautiful rolling countryside of south Northamptonshire, has been granted Championship Venue status by England Golf. 

Whittlebury Park Golf Course, which was recently announced an England Golf Awards finalist in the Tournament Venue of the Year category, achieved the accreditation following its successful hosting of the England Golf Open Championship for Golfers with a Disability earlier this year. The permanent accreditation will result in the venue hosting future England Golf events.

Toby Thorne, Deputy Championship Director, England Golf, commented: “Whittlebury Park was selected by England Golf because of the quality of its Championship golf course as well as the excellent standard of the hotel, the Atrium club house, parking and practice facilities. The effort that was put in by the entire team to ensure the Championship for Golfers with a Disability ran successfully was outstanding.”

Leigh Denoven, Head of Golf at Whittlebury Park Golf Course said: “We are very proud to have achieved Championship Venue status, which wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible effort and dedication of our groundkeepers and golf teams as well as the entire hotel staff. With this accolade we look forward to welcoming many new players to experience the first-class golf facilities at Whittlebury Park.”

Whittlebury’s golf facilities include a 36-hole Championship course on STRI and USGA accredited greens, driving range, Trackman, PGA professional coaches, Callaway fitting centre and award-winning Atrium Clubhouse within its grounds. 

The course benefits from four loops of nine holes, each with their own unique character and playable in any combination, so that you do not have to play the same round of golf twice. 

The course features hundreds of ancient oak trees and a dozen lakes and once formed part of the royal Whittlewood forest.

England Golf is the governing body for amateur golf in England and is dedicated to growing the game of golf for its clubs and players.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
