Deadline approaching for AWS digital innovation programme

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 23rd February 2022 11:59

Businesses in the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) region have less than a week (Monday 28 February 2022) to sign up to the AWS Digital Innovation Programme.

The programme is being made available through AWS’s partnership with the STC (of which Silverstone Park is a founding member) and will give businesses the chance to apply Amazon’s approach to innovation to their own context through an interactive workshop series.



Businesses will receive hands-on support to define a new product, service, or experience to the benefit of customers. This collaborative engagement is inspired by the same customer-centric methods used to launch Prime, Amazon Kindle, AWS, Amazon Echo and Alexa.

The workshops will be hosted w/c 21 March. Participants must be available for group workshops and dedicated 1:1 working sessions, over a span of three days (approximately nine hours).

Places are limited and STC CEO Pim van Baarsen is urging businesses to register by next Monday’s deadline. Businesses do not have to be STC members to participate.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes in the STC region to work with the experts at AWS,” commented Pim.



“The sessions are designed to help bring innovations and projects to life, so I really encourage businesses not to miss the opportunity which is at no cost to them. Whether businesses have experience working with AWS Cloud or not, all applications are welcome.



“Undoubtedly the Digital Innovation Programme is especially valuable for businesses with a project they wish to advance, but the lessons learnt will also be of benefit for years to come.”



Businesses can register their interest by sending an email to Amazon Digital Innovation. Please include:



• A brief company overview

• Problem statement (which you would like to address in the workshops)

• Primary contact

