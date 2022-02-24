Jubilee grant funding deadline approaches

James Saunders Watson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, who is supporting the coordination of the Platinum Jubilee activities, said: “I would encourage eligible groups in the county to apply for these grants, which will enable them to bring communities together through organising events and activities, while marking this significant milestone in our shared history.”

Grant funding for sports and arts projects is available to voluntary and community groups across Northamptonshire as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Applications are open until 28 February 2022 for the Arts Council’s Let's Create Jubilee Fund, which supports voluntary and community groups to develop creative and cultural activities taking place until this June.

Groups can apply for grants of between £750 and £10,000 to deliver activities which engage with artforms such as music, theatre, dance and visual arts and benefit people in Northamptonshire -particularly those on low incomes or facing disadvantage.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund aims to use sport and physical activity as a means of bringing communities together and tackling inequalities, with grants of between £300 and £10,000 available from a £5 million pot of National Lottery funding.

Projects that provide opportunities for people who may be less physically active, especially in deprived areas, will be prioritised and examples of the types of things which can be funded are minor facility alterations, equipment, coaching and volunteer training.

James Saunders Watson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, who is supporting the coordination of the Platinum Jubilee activities, said: “I would encourage eligible groups in the county to apply for these grants, which will enable them to bring communities together through organising events and activities, while marking this significant milestone in our shared history.”

Please visit the Platinum Jubilee website for further information on all current funding opportunities.

Towns, parishes and communities countywide are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s Jubilee celebrations, from lighting beacons and hosting street parties and big lunches to planting commemorative trees in their neighbourhoods.

Plans are under way to organise a packed weekend of activities across Northamptonshire from 2 to 5 June 2022, including official beacon-lighting ceremonies on Bank Holiday Thursday, a countywide jubilee pageant through Northampton on the Saturday and Big Lunches at Delapre Abbey and at a venue soon to be confirmed in North Northamptonshire on the Sunday.

Further information on the Jubilee arrangements will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

