Learning to live safely with Coronavirus

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 25th February 2022 15:46

“Learning to live safely with coronavirus means continuing to reduce the risk of catching and passing on the virus with COVID-19 sensible and safe behaviours.” That’s this week’s message from Northamptonshire’s Director of Public Health as a further 4,089 residents test positive.

There is no longer a legal requirement for people with coronavirus (COVID-19) infection to self-isolate, however if you have any of the main symptoms of COVID-19 or a positive test result, the local and national public health advice is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

Individuals can still reduce the risk of catching and passing on COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated

· Letting fresh air in if meeting indoors, or meeting outside

· Wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet, when rates of transmission are high

· Trying to stay at home if you are unwell

· Taking a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying at home and avoiding contact with other people if you test positive

· Washing your hands and following advice to ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it.’

Covid remains a dangerous disease, particularly if you haven’t been vaccinated. Getting vaccinated and having the booster or fourth dose when invited is important. To book an appointment, those eligible should visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine or call 119. Alternatively, people can visit a local drop-in clinic – visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Learning to live safely with coronavirus means continuing to reduce the risk of catching and passing on the virus through COVID-19 sensible and safe behaviours. The most effective way to avoid passing on COVID-19 infection to others if you test positive is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

“We all know by now that when someone with COVID-19 breathes, speaks, coughs or sneezes, they release small particles (droplets and aerosols) that contain the virus that causes COVID-19. These particles can come into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth or can be breathed in by another person. The particles can also land on surfaces and be passed from person to person via touch.

“It’s also important we remember that the risk of catching or passing on COVID-19 can be higher in certain places and when doing certain activities such as singing or vigorous exercise. In general, the risk of catching or passing on COVID-19 is highest when you are physically close to someone who is infected.

“It is also possible to be infected even by someone you do not have close contact with, especially if you are in a crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated space. This is because the infectious particles can stay suspended in the air for some time. We must all THINK COVID! and continue to act to protect ourselves and others.”

FACT CHECK:

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 14 to 20 February 2022, shows:

· 4,089 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Of this number, 412 were reinfection cases. ‘Reinfections’ are a new measurement now appearing in the county’s weekly data surveillance report and are defined as, ‘an infection of COVID- 19 from any of the variants after 90 days from the date of the last positive test.’

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 446.1 which is statistically significantly higher than the national average (580.1).

· The highest rates locally are Northampton (658.9) and South Northamptonshire (614.9).

· West Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 628.8 significantly higher than both the Northamptonshire and national averages.

· North Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 523.5, significantly lower than the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· 17 people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The age group with the most positive cases was 30-39 and also the most female cases.

· 10-19-year-olds also had high numbers of positive cases, this was the age group with the highest amount of male cases, this was also the age range with the most reinfections, likely due to school environments.

