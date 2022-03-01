Welcome to the A5 Rangers Towcester Cycling Club

Author: Chris Brown Published: 1st March 2022 08:55

The Club was set up in 1948 and aims to cater for all aspects of cycling, mainly leisure rides and social events associated with cycling but also touring and off road cycling. Additionally, we have a long history of promoting a number of Open and Club time trials throughout the year.



The Club was set up in 1948 and aims to cater for all aspects of cycling, mainly leisure rides and social events associated with cycling but also touring and off road cycling. Additionally, we have a long history of promoting a number of Open and Club time trials throughout the year.



Our main aim is to have fun, welcome and help new people to cycling, build rider confidence and just go out and explore the lanes and cafes of our area. The distances we cover depend on the ability of the group of riders and we can split groups according to ability and need. We hope to cater for beginners, families, club riders and of course more experienced riders (You may want to push the pace along and even lead some rides). Most importantly nobody ever gets left behind and there is always a friendly helping hand, or two, or more, to help with roadside repairs.



As the warmer weather rolls in we also organise weekday rides and evening rides as we are aware some people have weekends full of commitments. We have our own clubroom in the heart of Towcester which is used for club activities during evenings and weekends and is also available for rental and for use by other cycling clubs, as headquarters for local events for example.

The Club's membership spans all ages and experience levels and it is affiliated to both Cycling UK and British Cycling. You are very welcome to join us on our Saturday morning rides to get a feel for who we are and what we do. We meet at 09:00 (leaving at 9.30) from our club rooms car park in Islington Road, this is at the rear of our club rooms at 101 Watling Street, NN12 6AG Towcester. The only thing we ask is that you wear a suitable cycling helmet.

If you want more information please contact Craig Hamilton at membership.secretary@a5rangerscyclingclub.org.uk or Chris Brown on 07864 181911





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.