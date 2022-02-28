  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

West Northants Councils signs up to the UK100 Net Zero pledge

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 28th February 2022 12:39

Council Leader, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, signed the Net Zero pledge this week as the organisation moves forward with a bold new strategy for tackling climate change and making West Northants a more sustainable place to live and work.Council Leader, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, signed the Net Zero pledge this week as the organisation moves forward with a bold new strategy for tackling climate change and making West Northants a more sustainable place to live and work.


Ambitious plans to improve the sustainability of West Northamptonshire were boosted this week with the area making a national pledge to beat climate change targets.
 
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has signed up to the UK100 Net Zero pledge, focusing on tackling the climate emergency and reducing carbon emissions.
 
UK100’s Net Zero Pledge commits councils to cutting their own emissions to net zero by 2030 and those of their residents and businesses by 2045 - five years ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target.
 
WNC will join around 100 other local authorities in the UK100 network, enabling it to work directly with other councils facing the same climate challenges as well as having wider access to a range of new resources including climate research, campaigns, publications, innovative funding models and private sector expertise.
 
Council Leader, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, signed the Net Zero pledge this week as the organisation moves forward with a bold new strategy for tackling climate change and making West Northants a more sustainable place to live and work.
 
He said: “We’re delighted to be signing up to the UK100, and will be taking our Net Zero pledge really, really seriously.
 
“We need to make the future of West Northants sustainable, not just environmentally but economically and socially too. We’re setting bold, climate change-related goals, and if everybody works together we can do it.
 
“We’re developing a sustainability strategy and looking carefully at how we measure the council’s own carbon footprint, as well as measuring the wider impact of West Northants.
 
“The UK100 will be a good network for us to gain information on what other councils are doing to drive sustainability into their communities, but it’s also a check and balance to ensure that we’re doing things correctly and properly.
 
“This is a really important agenda, we’re committed to it, and we look forward to working with every resident and business across West Northants to achieve these important goals.”
 
Christopher Hammond, UK100’s Network Membership Director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome West Northamptonshire Council to UK100’s network.
 
“By joining UK100 and committing to bold targets, the council has demonstrated that it is facing these challenges and playing a decisive role in tackling climate change ahead of the National Government’s target.”
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies