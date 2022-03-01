WNC showing solidarity with friends in Ukraine

West Northamptonshire Council will raise Ukrainian raise flags at its civic buildings in Daventry, Northampton and Towcester this week in solidarity with the country’s people.

Everyone will have watched as the horrific scenes unfolded in the world’s news during the past few days, as the Russian military invaded.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We continue to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine, for the horrific situation they find themselves in.

“They have our sympathy and our support, but they also have our huge admiration for the brave way they are pulling together in the face of adversity.

“We also know that there are a good number of people of Ukrainian descent living in and around West Northants, who will be watching the terrible events unfold in their native land, and who will likely have family members still in Ukraine facing danger.

“They are part of the great community spirit in West Northamptonshire, a community that has a fantastic record of showing compassion to those from other nations who are subjected to this kind of terror.

“This is a truly dreadful situation for everyone concerned, but we want them to know the huge support that they have from us all, as we all now pull together and support as best we can.”

Michael Prokopiuk has helped organise a vigil in Market Square to take place from 7pm this evening (Monday 28 February 2022).

He said: “It’s like history is repeating itself. My parents were from Ukraine; after the Second World War, my mother was put into a labour camp and my father joined the resistance.

“They ended up being held in Rimini in Italy and eventually they came to the UK with lots of other families. I was born here seventy years ago.

“All of the first-generation Ukrainians in Northampton have gone now and there aren’t many of us from the second generation left.

“It’s terrible to think of the same thing happening to people in Ukraine now and we have people from the Russian community who oppose the invasion coming to stand with us this evening.”