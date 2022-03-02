Towcester Mill is Crowdfunding!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd March 2022 10:06

Artist's impression of the proposed new bar at Towcester Mill Brewery Artist's impression of the proposed new bar at Towcester Mill Brewery

Towcester Mill Brewery has kicked off its first ever Crowdfunding campaign and it needs you to help 'raise the bar' and secure its future!





Director, John Evans, explained what the campaign's all about, "Towcester Mill Brewery is all about the ale and the community - and for us to be here for you, we need you to be here for us! We know the Tap Room and the fact that Towcester has its very own award-winning brewery is loved by so many, whether you pop in for a quick pint with friends or family, whether you're a regular comedy visitor, or indeed have celebrated one of life's milestones here with us. We really need everyone's to help secure our future so please help us to 'raise the bar' here at the Mill and make much needed improvements to our Tap Room and Brewery!"





The Mill's main focus of the fundraising campaign is to move and 'raise' the bar in the Tap Room. There'll be more room, less congestion and more importantly, there'll be more opportunity to stock more drink! "We're excited about how that will look and what it'll mean for everyone who drinks with us," added John. "A redesign of the bar area, additional bottle coolers, better flooring, lighting and more efficiency all round to maintain our high level of customer service will make such a difference to everyone who visits us.





"Ultimately all of us at the Mill are passionate about what we do. We've been here nearly eight years and now we need you to help us secure the next eight. The history, the building and the location - it's nothing without all our regulars, our occasional visitors, our supporters and the wider community - you all make it come alive. Please help us to secure our future - we need you!"





Since the start of 2021 Crowdfunder has helped breweries raise over £1.2m, across 46 projects with over 13k supporters. More information on the Mill's Crowdfunding campaign can found on the Crowdfunder website. Cheers!









