  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Major milestone for future secondary school students

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 3rd March 2022 10:06

This is the first year that places have been allocated specifically within West Northants, following on from local government reorganisation last year.


A total of 4,786 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.
 
This is the first year that places have been allocated specifically within West Northants, following on from local government reorganisation last year.
 
79.4 per cent of applicants – 3,798 children – have been allocated a place at their first preference – a slightly lower percentage than for the county as a whole last year (80.7 per cent in 2021).
 
95.8 per cent of applicants have been allocated one of their preferred schools – similar to the number of children getting a place at a preference school (95.7 per cent in 2021).
 
98.7 per cent of applications were made online (the same as in 2021).
 
Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at – www.westnorthants.gov.uk/secondary-school-offers.
 
Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “The move to secondary school is a milestone in the lives of all our young people and the Council and I will be working hard to make sure they get the support and opportunities they deserve during the rest of their journey."
 
Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.
 
The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.
 
Primary school allocations will be announced on April 19 2022.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies