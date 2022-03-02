One year anniversary since first COVID-19 vaccine given from pharmacy-led sites in Northamptonshire

Author: NHS Trust Published: 2nd March 2022 12:33

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

This weekend (6 March 2022) marks the one-year anniversary since pharmacies across Northamptonshire began offering the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. One year on, more than 20 pharmacy-led community sites in the county have delivered over 320,000 vaccines to help curb the pandemic and protect the people of Northamptonshire.

Supporting the ongoing vaccination services being delivered by GP practices around the county and at the main Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park, Northamptonshire’s community pharmacy-led sites continue to be open for appointments and walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.

These include Oakley Pharmacy and Mr Pickford’s in Corby and West Chemist and Unidrugs Pharmacy in Northampton. Appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine and a full list of drop-in sites available in Northamptonshire can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding efforts made by pharmacies across the county to support the Northamptonshire COVID-19 vaccination programme, providing extra capacity alongside our GP-led clinics and other vaccination services, and making it easier for more people to get their jabs closer to home.

“In a year like no other, together we have delivered more than 1.5million vaccinations across the county so far and local pharmacies have played a huge part in protecting our residents*. Their tireless efforts and willingness to adapt to drive the programme forward and meet demand has been remarkable.

“Getting vaccinated offers the best protection against COVID-19. Every dose of the vaccine you receive helps to build up your immunity against COVID-19, reduces the risk of spreading the disease to the others and means you’re less likely to get seriously ill.

“If you are over the age of 12 please continue to come forward for your COVID-19 vaccines – whether that’s your first, second dose or, if you’re over 16 years of age, your booster. Delaying could potentially be dangerous, it’s really not worth the risk.

“We know that nearly 40% of 12- to 15-year-olds have still not had a first dose of the vaccine, let alone their second*. Getting your vaccine outside of school is quick and easy. Parents or guardians can book appointments online for children or visit a walk-in site at a time convenient for them. Please visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for more information .

“As we learn to live with COVID-19, vaccines remain our best line of defence so it’s really important every single person in the county gets the jabs they are eligible for to protect themselves and our communities as we move forward.”

This week, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service will be at Delapre Community Rooms in Northampton daily until Sunday 6 March, 9am to 6pm.

Next week, the service will be at the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough from Monday 7 March to Thursday 10 March, 9am to 6pm.

The mobile service is offering boosters for anyone aged 16 years and above who had their second dose at least three months ago. First and second doses for anyone aged 12 or over, and third primary doses (if eligible) are also available. No prior booking is necessary.

This site is just one of many vaccination sites open across the county for appointments, drop-ins, or both – including in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden, Brackley, Towcester and Wellingborough.

Appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

A full list of drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online atwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to also be available to children aged 5 to 11 years who are at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 or who live with someone with a weakened immune system. At-risk children in this age group will be offered a first dose of the COVID vaccine in line with advice set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Parents and guardians should wait to be contacted by the NHS with further information when it is their child’s turn to get the vaccine. If you have been contacted, please ensure your child gets their vaccination as soon as possible.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.