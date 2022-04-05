  • Bookmark this page

A5 Rangers 2022 Time Trial Calendar

Author: Chris Brown Published: 5th March 2022 10:17

Club members need to marshal or push off 3 times to qualify for trophies.

Please sign on at least 15 minutes before the start time to give the timekeeper enough time to set out the field. Thank you.  WORKING FRONT AND REAR LIGHT COMPULSORY, ALSO CRASH HELMET COMPULSORY, CTT RULES

If you can push off or marshal at any of these club time trials please let Racing Secretary Murray Kirton know. These races won’t happen without helpers...... thank you folks.

TIME TRIALS FEES MEMBERS £4.00 JUNIORS UP TO 18YRS. £3.00 NON MEMBERS £5.00

Date

Start Time

Distance

Course Location

Notes

Reserve course

06-04-22

18-45

5MLS.

NY15 FOXLEY

 

NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY

13-04-22

18-45

 10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

 

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

20-04-22

18-45

 5MLS.

NY15 FOXLEY

 

NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY                     

4-05--22

19-00

10MLS.

NX19/10 SALCEY

WITH WOOTTON TRI-CLUB

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

18-05-22

19-00

10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

 

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

25-05-22

19-00

5MLS.

NY15 FOXLEY

 

NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY

1-06-22

19-15

10MLS.

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

8-06-22

19-15

5MLS.

NY15FOXLEY

JUVENILE CLUB TROPHY

NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY

15-06-22

19-15

10MLS.

NX1/10GREENS-NORTON

 

NX19/10 SALCEY

WOOTTON

22-06-22

 

10MLS.

NORTHANTS TRI CLUB

OPEN EVENT MUST BE PRE. ENTERED

NO CLUB T.T.

29-06-22

19-15

10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

2UP CLUB EVENT

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

6-07-22

19-15

10MLS.

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

20-07-22

19-15

10MLS

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

10ML. CLUB TROPHY

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

27-07-22

19-15

10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

 

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

03-08-22

19-00

10MLS.

NX19/10SALCEY WOOTTON

WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

10-08-22

19-00

5MLS.

NY15 FOXLEY

 

NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY

17-08-22

19-00

10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

 

NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON

25-09-22

09-30

1ML.

NH3 WEEDON

HILLCLIMB

 

25-09-22

11-00

10MLS.

NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

 

 
