A5 Rangers 2022 Time Trial Calendar
Please sign on at least 15 minutes before the start time to give the timekeeper enough time to set out the field. Thank you. WORKING FRONT AND REAR LIGHT COMPULSORY, ALSO CRASH HELMET COMPULSORY, CTT RULES
If you can push off or marshal at any of these club time trials please let Racing Secretary Murray Kirton know. These races won’t happen without helpers...... thank you folks.
Club members need to marshal or push off 3 times to qualify for trophies.
TIME TRIALS FEES MEMBERS £4.00 JUNIORS UP TO 18YRS. £3.00 NON MEMBERS £5.00
|
Date
|
Start Time
|
Distance
|
Course Location
|
Notes
|
Reserve course
|
06-04-22
|
18-45
|
5MLS.
|
NY15 FOXLEY
|
|
NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY
|
13-04-22
|
18-45
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
20-04-22
|
18-45
|
5MLS.
|
NY15 FOXLEY
|
|
NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY
|
4-05--22
|
19-00
|
10MLS.
|
NX19/10 SALCEY
|
WITH WOOTTON TRI-CLUB
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
18-05-22
|
19-00
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
25-05-22
|
19-00
|
5MLS.
|
NY15 FOXLEY
|
|
NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY
|
1-06-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS.
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
8-06-22
|
19-15
|
5MLS.
|
NY15FOXLEY
|
JUVENILE CLUB TROPHY
|
NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY
|
15-06-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10GREENS-NORTON
|
|
NX19/10 SALCEY
WOOTTON
|
22-06-22
|
|
10MLS.
|
NORTHANTS TRI CLUB
|
OPEN EVENT MUST BE PRE. ENTERED
|
NO CLUB T.T.
|
29-06-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
2UP CLUB EVENT
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
6-07-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS.
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
20-07-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
10ML. CLUB TROPHY
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
27-07-22
|
19-15
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
03-08-22
|
19-00
|
10MLS.
|
NX19/10SALCEY WOOTTON
|
WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
10-08-22
|
19-00
|
5MLS.
|
NY15 FOXLEY
|
|
NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY
|
17-08-22
|
19-00
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
|
NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON
|
25-09-22
|
09-30
|
1ML.
|
NH3 WEEDON
|
HILLCLIMB
|
|
25-09-22
|
11-00
|
10MLS.
|
NX1/10 GREENS NORTON
|
|
