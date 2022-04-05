A5 Rangers 2022 Time Trial Calendar

Author: Chris Brown Published: 5th March 2022 10:17

Please sign on at least 15 minutes before the start time to give the timekeeper enough time to set out the field. Thank you. WORKING FRONT AND REAR LIGHT COMPULSORY, ALSO CRASH HELMET COMPULSORY, CTT RULES

If you can push off or marshal at any of these club time trials please let Racing Secretary Murray Kirton know. These races won’t happen without helpers...... thank you folks.

Club members need to marshal or push off 3 times to qualify for trophies.

TIME TRIALS FEES MEMBERS £4.00 JUNIORS UP TO 18YRS. £3.00 NON MEMBERS £5.00

Date Start Time Distance Course Location Notes Reserve course 06-04-22 18-45 5MLS. NY15 FOXLEY NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY 13-04-22 18-45 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 20-04-22 18-45 5MLS. NY15 FOXLEY NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY 4-05--22 19-00 10MLS. NX19/10 SALCEY WITH WOOTTON TRI-CLUB NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 18-05-22 19-00 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 25-05-22 19-00 5MLS. NY15 FOXLEY NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY 1-06-22 19-15 10MLS. NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 8-06-22 19-15 5MLS. NY15FOXLEY JUVENILE CLUB TROPHY NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY 15-06-22 19-15 10MLS. NX1/10GREENS-NORTON NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 22-06-22 10MLS. NORTHANTS TRI CLUB OPEN EVENT MUST BE PRE. ENTERED NO CLUB T.T. 29-06-22 19-15 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 2UP CLUB EVENT NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 6-07-22 19-15 10MLS. NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 20-07-22 19-15 10MLS NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 10ML. CLUB TROPHY NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 27-07-22 19-15 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 03-08-22 19-00 10MLS. NX19/10SALCEY WOOTTON WITH WOOTTON TRI CLUB NX1/10 GREENS NORTON 10-08-22 19-00 5MLS. NY15 FOXLEY NX6/5 WHITTLEBURY 17-08-22 19-00 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON NX19/10 SALCEY WOOTTON 25-09-22 09-30 1ML. NH3 WEEDON HILLCLIMB 25-09-22 11-00 10MLS. NX1/10 GREENS NORTON

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.