NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Dame Andrea Leadsom MP to Chair 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 7th March 2022 10:14

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP to Chair 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee Dame Andrea Leadsom MP to Chair 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee

 

Sunday 6th March 2022: Dame Andrea Leadsom MP will chair the new 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee.  

 

The Committee will act as a forum for backbenchers to raise policy ideas and questions with BEIS and the government, as a resource for deep dives into BEIS policy areas and as a forum for stakeholders to share their views. 

 

Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke on Trent Central will be the Committee’s Vice Chair.

 

Dame Andrea said: “I am looking forward to chairing the 1922 BEIS Backbench Committee, working with colleagues from across the parliamentary party and government to discuss and provide policy suggestions that can help build a stronger, greener future for the UK. 

 

The Committee will act as a forum for backbenchers to raise policy ideas and questions, and as a resource for deep dives into the many BEIS policy areas. We are also keen for it to be a forum for stakeholders to share their views.

 

Jo Gideon MP commented: 

 

"I'm looking forward to getting started as Vice-Chair of the BEIS 1922 backbench committee and would encourage colleagues to be open with coming forward with their ideas."

 

