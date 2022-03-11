NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market Refreshed Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th March 2022 13:15 The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th March 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will see the start of a few new businesses.

This month sees the arrival of 3 new stalls. There will be a florist, a cake maker, and a stall selling skin care products, all joining our existing and well established stalls.



There are plans to add more stalls next month too, so keep an eye out for further updates, as our artisan market continues to evolve.



Our hot food caterers, Pitstop, hope to return this month, helping to keep customers fuelled up, and the Curry Man is planning to attend too.



The regular recycle business, The Green Machine, will also be with us once again, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products. This will be their 1 year anniversary at the market.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to Covid measures.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.