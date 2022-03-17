West and North councils to honour social care workers in Covid-19 Remembrance and Reflection Service at Abington park

Staff will work with local primary schools in the area to create some tulip artwork that can be displayed.

West and North Northamptonshire Councils are joining together in leading a service to mark the national Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection at Abington Park on the 17th of March 2022.

The day will mark two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when despite overwhelming and unprecedented pressures, all those working across social care in our county continued to show incredible dedication, skill, and tenacity in supporting those who draw on social care and support services.

The purpose of the Abington Park service of remembrance and reflection is to offer thanks to those social care workers who provided crucial care and support during these tough times, and to remember those workers who sadly lost their lives to coronavirus.

All residents are invited to join the 45-minute service which will include one minute’s silence, tributes led by school children and social care staff, In My Life, Beatles Song, sung by West Northamptonshire Council staff member and school children, a memorial book to sign, a 'Thank You Wall' with stories and tributes from social care staff and family members and tulip planting and laying of flowers.

The Registered Managers Network in Northamptonshire, a group who deliver adult social care in our county, have settled on the tulip as a representative symbol of the day and a local artist has designed the accompanying PDF printable picture. The councils are encouraging adults and children to colour in the tulip, add a personal message on the back and to display in their windows at home or at school.

For school classes they are also urging teachers to perhaps even complete a mini art project around the theme of the tulip; remembering those we lost and thanking those who cared for our loved ones.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Stuart Lackenby, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director for Adults, Communities and Wellbeing said: “Everyone living through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years will know only too well how care staff, together with key workers, have been vital to providing the ongoing care and support of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Their extraordinary hard work, dedication and care will never be forgotten.

“The service is an opportunity for us to all come together to pay our respects to the colleagues we lost to the pandemic and to thank all social care workers in our county for their continued work.

"We hope residents can attend on the day, and we look forward to gathering together. Please bring a bunch of tulips with you if you can!”

Cllr Helen Harrison, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: “This county-wide service is a chance for us all to come together to honour those who have worked so hard to support our vulnerable residents during what has been an extremely difficult two years.

“Care workers were very much on the front line of efforts and their dedication has been wonderful.

"It is also gives us the opportunity to remember those colleagues who have sadly died as a result of Covid-19 – they will forever be remembered."

A number of commemorative assets will be created at the Millennium Green, adjacent to Beech Close residential home in Desborough. These include the creation of a remembrance garden containing white tulips and a commemorative plaque as well as a wooden bench that can be used as a place of reflection.

Staff will work with local primary schools in the area to create some tulip artwork that can be displayed.

North Northamptonshire Council will also be running a poem competition for all social care staff and adult social care customers with the winners announced at a commemorative ceremony in Desborough on March 17.

Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection Memorial Service 17th March 2022



Venue: Abington Park, Northampton

Arrival: 10.30am for 10.45am Start - 11.15am Finish

To include one minute’s silence, tributes led by school children and social care staff, In My Life, Beatles Song, sung by West Northamptonshire Council staff member and school children, a memorial book to sign, a 'Thank You Wall with stories and tributes from social care staff and family members and tulip planting and laying of flowers.

tracey.davidson@westnorthants.gov.uk. We hope you can attend on the day, and we look forward to gathering together. If you would like to read out a personal tribute at the service please contact

Please bring a bunch of tulips with you on the day if you can!