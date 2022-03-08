Whittlebury Park signs Menopause Workplace Pledge

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 8th March 2022 10:02

To mark International Women’s Day, Whittlebury Park hotel and spa resort in Northamptonshire has signed up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge campaign, to underline the hotel’s commitment to supporting women of all ages in the workplace.

Whittlebury Park, which will also develop its own, more detailed, menopause policy later in the year, says that women make up over half of its workforce. Over 60 per cent of Heads of Departments are female, and all of its marketing and communications team, reservations sales team and corporate sales teams is female.

According to Wellbeing of Women, the charity which organises the pledge, women over 50 are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace, but around 900,000 women have quit their jobs due to the menopause.

Head of HR at Whittlebury Park, Vicky Walker, comments: “By signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge we are promising to make our workforce an inclusive environment for all women. This is an important first step in fostering a supportive and compassionate environment where women who are affected by the menopause can continue to work if they choose to, and one which we will consolidate with our own menopause policy later in the year.”

For more information on the Menopause Workplace Pledge please see https://www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk/campaigns/menopausepledge/join/

