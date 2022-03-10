  • Bookmark this page

Tows suffer narrow loss at home

Author: Jim Wallis Published: 10th March 2022 08:52

Tows started brightly running in an early try from in form wing Cam YoungTows started brightly running in an early try from in form wing Cam Young

TOWCESTRIANS RFC 12 - 17 PETERBOROUGH RFC

Towcestrians looked to continue their strong February form, which saw them claim the Northants Alliance Ball of the Month, into March but came up short in this league encounter. 

Tows started brightly running in an early try from in form wing Cam Young, converted from the touch by Pepe Nanci to jump into a 7 -0 lead, Peterborough replied with a seven pointer of their own and then took the lead, the visitors no.9 breaking from a scrum to feed the supporting no.8 for the score, with that try converted and a further penalty from Peterborough on the stroke of half time saw Tows turn around 7 - 17 down

The second half mainly consisted of Tows pressure but failing to find the finish against some resolute P'Boro defence, Adam Wilkinson scoring late on for a losing point and a result that Tows will surely regard as a missed opportunity. 

This weekend Tows travel away to Peterborough Lions in the league, 3pm Kick off. 

It was a busy weekend for the club, kicking off the first of six senior games over the weekend when the Vets came together to take on Old Northamptonians Vets in the Veterans Cup on Friday night under the lights, Tows coming out on top 50 -7 with Charlie Barker bagging four tries, Tows 2nds went away on Saturday to Peterborough 2's and came back with a hard fought victory 14 - 24, while Tows 3rd XV overcame Northampton Outlaws at Home 52 - 0, Tows Colts travelled away to take on old rivals Barkers Butts and with a side largely consisting of younger age group colts dug deep to a battling 19 - 24 win.

Sunday saw the Ladies Academy in action, putting their undefeated league record on the line against fellow unbeaten side Fullerians, in a great game Tows came out on top with a well deserved 37 - 7 victory.

