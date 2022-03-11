Whittlebury Park to Showcase Corporate Credentials

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 11th March 2022 09:28

Whittlebury Park is showcasing its corporate credentials with a day of activities for event planners.

Corporate Organisers Day, which is taking place on March 29 2022, will highlight the Northamptonshire-based hotel’s extensive meeting and event space as well as opportunities to hire its 36-hole championship golf course, luxurious spa, and hundreds of acres of outdoor space.

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Corporate Organisers Day is a chance for us to show event planners the potential of our space here at Whittlebury Park and provide visitors with first-hand experience of our premium meetings and conference space and facilities. We pride ourselves on our ability to go above and beyond the expectations of our clients, and we hope the day will show our commitment to making anything possible.”

The event will enable visitors to experience some of the four-star hotel’s most popular activities including Tablet Treasure Hunt and the very popular Crystal Amazed.

Whittlebury Park, one of the largest independent, multi-award-winning hotels in the country, offers over 100 unique experiences, in flexible and tailored packages, within facilities which can cater for up to 3,000 people.

Its wide-ranging venue facilities, which include large central spaces, recently refurbished break out rooms, and conference areas, mean everything from multi-activities, team building exercises and outdoor events to corporate activities, evening entertainment and bespoke events can be catered for.

Emma Bines, Head of Event Sales and Business Development, said: “After the success of previous years we cannot wait to welcome everyone to Whittlebury Park and show them why the flexible and versatile space we have here is the perfect venue for their next corporate event. Our central location, and the vast experience of our staff in hosting corporate events, means we can provide a smooth, stress-free experience for everything from small team meetings to national exhibitions.”

Corporate Organisers Day, which will run from 9.30am until 2.30pm, will also include lunch, refreshments, an icebreaker activity and breathe workshop. Visitors will then have the opportunity to experience either Whittlebury Spa or nine holes of golf on the resort’s STRI and USGA accredited greens.

Whittlebury Park holds an AIM GOLD accreditation, the meetings industry’s highest recognised mark of excellence, from the Meetings Industry Association.

For more information or to register for free tickets, visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/conference-training-and-meetings/corporate-organiser-day/

