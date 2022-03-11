  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Whittlebury Park to Showcase Corporate Credentials

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 11th March 2022 09:28
Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Corporate Organisers Day is a chance for us to show event planners the potential of our space here at Whittlebury Park and provide visitors with first-hand experience of our premium meetings and conference space and facilities.Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Corporate Organisers Day is a chance for us to show event planners the potential of our space here at Whittlebury Park and provide visitors with first-hand experience of our premium meetings and conference space and facilities.

Whittlebury Park is showcasing its corporate credentials with a day of activities for event planners.

Corporate Organisers Day, which is taking place on March 29 2022, will highlight the Northamptonshire-based hotel’s extensive meeting and event space as well as opportunities to hire its 36-hole championship golf course, luxurious spa, and hundreds of acres of outdoor space.

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Corporate Organisers Day is a chance for us to show event planners the potential of our space here at Whittlebury Park and provide visitors with first-hand experience of our premium meetings and conference space and facilities. We pride ourselves on our ability to go above and beyond the expectations of our clients, and we hope the day will show our commitment to making anything possible.”

The event will enable visitors to experience some of the four-star hotel’s most popular activities including Tablet Treasure Hunt and the very popular Crystal Amazed.

Whittlebury Park, one of the largest independent, multi-award-winning hotels in the country, offers over 100 unique experiences, in flexible and tailored packages, within facilities which can cater for up to 3,000 people. 

Its wide-ranging venue facilities, which include large central spaces, recently refurbished break out rooms, and conference areas, mean everything from multi-activities, team building exercises and outdoor events to corporate activities, evening entertainment and bespoke events can be catered for.

Emma Bines, Head of Event Sales and Business Development, said: “After the success of previous years we cannot wait to welcome everyone to Whittlebury Park and show them why the flexible and versatile space we have here is the perfect venue for their next corporate event. Our central location, and the vast experience of our staff in hosting corporate events, means we can provide a smooth, stress-free experience for everything from small team meetings to national exhibitions.”

Corporate Organisers Day, which will run from 9.30am until 2.30pm, will also include lunch, refreshments, an icebreaker activity and breathe workshop. Visitors will then have the opportunity to experience either Whittlebury Spa or nine holes of golf on the resort’s STRI and USGA accredited greens.

Whittlebury Park holds an AIM GOLD accreditation, the meetings industry’s highest recognised mark of excellence, from the Meetings Industry Association.

For more information or to register for free tickets, visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/conference-training-and-meetings/corporate-organiser-day/

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies